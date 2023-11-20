For gamers who are on the hunt for affordable gaming monitor Black Friday deals, you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer from Amazon. The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor, originally $300, is down to just $200 following a $100 discount for the shopping holiday. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long as there’s always high demand for gaming monitors with incredible value like this one, so if you think this will be the perfect addition to your PC gaming setup, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor

The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor will let you enjoy even the smallest details of the best PC games on its 31.5-inch display with WQHD resolution, for impressive sharpness and lifelike colors. Like some of the best gaming monitors, it comes with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to make sure that your gameplay is seamless. For further immersion, the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor features a zero-frame design, while its 1500R curvature creates a uniform viewing experience that removes blind spots.

A monitor’s refresh rate measures how often the images on the screen are updated, and our computer monitor buying guide recommends a range of 120Hz to 144Hz. The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor exceeds that with a 165Hz refresh rate, which will support higher frame rates in video games and reduce input lag. The monitor also comes with a pair of speakers, in case you don’t want to clutter your desktop with extra audio accessories.

Don't Miss:

As with every year, gamers have no shortage of options for purchases from Black Friday deals. If you want a cheap but reliable screen for your PC gaming setup, you should check out the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor, which is on sale for only $200 from Amazon, down from its sticker price of $300. The $100 in savings pushes the display to must-buy territory, especially if you’re using an outdated monitor with your gaming PC. If you feel that it’s time for an upgrade but you don’t want to break the bank, go ahead with your purchase of the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor.

Editors' Recommendations