This 500Hz gaming monitor from Alienware is down to $300 from $700

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the most important parts of any PC gaming rig is a monitor. We live in an age of graphically-demanding titles like League of Legends and Helldivers 2, which makes features like HDR and frame rate more important than ever. Thankfully, companies like Alienware are on top of display production, giving us terrific screens like the Alienware AW2524H. And right now, Dell is offering a $300 markdown on this blistering-fast 500Hz monitor. That’s an incredible Alienware deal!

Why you should buy the Alienware AW2524

If you’ve spent any time in the online gaming space, you’ll know just how important it is to have a solid headset on standby. But when you’re done for the day, headphones are often the one item that just hang out on your desk. If you’re all about keeping things organized, the AW2524’s integrated headphone stand is going to put a smile on your face.

In our hands-on review of the AW2524H, we walked away loving the Nvidia Reflex analyzer. There are numerous tools you can use to get a read on latency levels and other dashboard criteria, but nothing beats the simple enabling of a built-in tool.

Outfitted with a fast-acting IPS panel, you’ll have no issue seeing crisp-clear visuals, regardless of how your monitor is positioned. That’s on top of a VESA DisplayHDR 400 laurel and sRGB 99% coverage. Expect near-impeccable brightness, color, and contrast. The AW2524H supports Nvidia G-SYNC too, so you’ll never have to worry about tearing and bogged-down gameplay during action-heavy shootouts and other big battles.

But now for the elephant in the room: Alienware’s 500Hz promise. Without solid frame rate performance, you’ll be left in the dust by other players. Even though most games will hit a much lower cap on frames per second than 500 fps, as our reviewer mentioned in his writeup of the AW2524H, “faster is faster.”

Speaking of speed: It’s only a matter of time before the AW2524H climbs back up to $700. So make sure to take advantage of this amazing monitor deal while the getting is good!

Editors' Recommendations