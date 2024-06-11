 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 500Hz gaming monitor from Alienware is down to $300 from $700

By
Alienware AW2524H front and rear view.
Alienware

One of the most important parts of any PC gaming rig is a monitor. We live in an age of graphically-demanding titles like League of Legends and Helldivers 2, which makes features like HDR and frame rate more important than ever. Thankfully, companies like Alienware are on top of display production, giving us terrific screens like the Alienware AW2524H. And right now, Dell is offering a $300 markdown on this blistering-fast 500Hz monitor. That’s an incredible Alienware deal!

Why you should buy the Alienware AW2524

If you’ve spent any time in the online gaming space, you’ll know just how important it is to have a solid headset on standby. But when you’re done for the day, headphones are often the one item that just hang out on your desk. If you’re all about keeping things organized, the AW2524’s integrated headphone stand is going to put a smile on your face. 

In our hands-on review of the AW2524H, we walked away loving the Nvidia Reflex analyzer. There are numerous tools you can use to get a read on latency levels and other dashboard criteria, but nothing beats the simple enabling of a built-in tool. 

Related

Outfitted with a fast-acting IPS panel, you’ll have no issue seeing crisp-clear visuals, regardless of how your monitor is positioned. That’s on top of a VESA DisplayHDR 400 laurel and sRGB 99% coverage. Expect near-impeccable brightness, color, and contrast. The AW2524H supports Nvidia G-SYNC too, so you’ll never have to worry about tearing and bogged-down gameplay during action-heavy shootouts and other big battles. 

But now for the elephant in the room: Alienware’s 500Hz promise. Without solid frame rate performance, you’ll be left in the dust by other players. Even though most games will hit a much lower cap on frames per second than 500 fps, as our reviewer mentioned in his writeup of the AW2524H, “faster is faster.” 

Speaking of speed: It’s only a matter of time before the AW2524H climbs back up to $700. So make sure to take advantage of this amazing monitor deal while the getting is good! 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
HP’s 34-inch curved gaming monitor is down to $350 today
The HP Omen 34c gaming monitor with video game art on the screen.

You won't be able to maximize your gaming PC if you're still using an outdated display. You should upgrade your screen to something like the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor, which you can get from Best Buy at $130 off. Instead of its original price of $480, you'll only have to pay $350, but time may already be running out for you to take advantage of this offer. If you want the savings when buying this gaming monitor, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 34c gaming monitor
The HP Omen 34c gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with QHD resolution that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, and a 165Hz refresh rate exceeds the recommended range by our computer monitor buying guide. The 1500R curvature of the gaming monitor's display fills your peripheral vision for complete immersion in the game that you're playing, while HP's Eye Ease technology reduces blue light emissions to keep your eyes comfortable even after you've been looking at the screen for several hours.

Read more
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop is $650 off today
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands of gaming laptops, but its devices don't come cheap. That's why you shouldn't pass up the chance to get one with a discount, such as Dell's $650 discount for the Alienware x14 R2. From this particular configuration's original price of $1,950, it will be yours for $1,300. We're not sure how much time is remaining until the offer expires though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you should push forward with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, the Alienware x14 R2 is a fine choice with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops so it may have trouble when you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but it's generally capable of meeting the needs of most gamers while providing excellent value for its price.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

For a gaming PC that's as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not cheap, but at that price you'll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You're going to have to hurry though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The machine that's on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that's on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you'll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that's highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more