One of the best gaming laptop deals today means that you can enjoy a high-end Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $800 off and score some of the fastest gaming hardware around today. Over at Dell, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $3,500 instead of $4,300 so you’re all set for high-end gaming for a long time to come. Here’s a more detailed look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy today, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is truly something special. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with 64GB of memory and a huge 4TB of SSD storage. Like we said, this gaming laptop is made with longevity in mind. It also has a huge screen — an 18-inch QHD+ display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate along with 3ms response time, while there’s Nvidia G-Sync + DDS support as well as 100% DCI-P3.

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop isn’t just great because of the obvious hardware either. As you’d expect from Dell, one of the best laptop brands, consideration is also directed at the finer details of the laptop too. That means a 1080p full HD IR webcam, along with a programmable keyboard with up to 16.8 million distinct colors. There’s also Alienware Cryo-tech advanced cooling technology so that the laptop stays cool even when playing the most demanding of games. For audio, you get all the benefits of Dolby Atmos while there’s IntelliGo’s AI-driven noise cancellation.

Due to Legend 3 design, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is also more tactile and premium than ever. Its rear has soft edges which makes it easier to hold while there’s a high-quality finish thanks to bead-blast aluminum and a dark two-tone block which adds to the elevated look. A redesigned hinge and new palm rest all make it more comfortable to use as well. It’s a great gaming laptop that also doubles up as a powerful desktop replacement.

A high-end powerhouse of a gaming laptop, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is a fantastic investment for gamers looking ahead. It usually costs $4,300 but right now, you can buy it from Dell for $3,500 so you save $800 and still grab a laptop that’s built to last. Take a look now by tapping the button below before the sale ends soon.

