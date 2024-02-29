Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused brand, has made a name for itself among gamers for its powerful and stylish machines, but that also means they’re usually expensive, even with the discounts from gaming laptop deals. Here’s an offer that you probably would think is worth buying though — the Alienware x14 R2 at $400 off, which pulls its price from Dell down to $1,600 from $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but if you can stretch your budget for it, this device will be worth every penny.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x14 R2 may be relatively affordable compared to some of the best gaming laptops, but it’s perfectly capable of running the best PC games at their most demanding settings without any issues. That’s because the machine is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you won’t have to think about making any upgrades soon.

The Alienware x14 R2’s 14-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate is a great screen for gaming, as it will let you appreciate the graphics of modern titles. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so it’s ready to download and install your favorite titles into its expansive 1TB SSD right after unboxing it. The Alienware x14 R2 also has several ports to connect your accessories — a USB-A port, a USB-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a headset jack.

Alienware gaming laptops don’t come cheap, but you can enjoy some savings along the way if you’re ready to make an investment. You should think about buying the Alienware x14 R2, which is available from Dell for $1,600 following a $400 discount on its original price of $2,000. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you’re interested in making the Alienware x14 R2 as your next gaming laptop, you better act fast and finalize the transaction right now. If you don’t, you may lose this opportunity at getting the device for cheaper than usual.

