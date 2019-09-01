It’s not enough to have a fast internet connection to your home. You also want speedy, reliable broadband service available anyplace inside where someone might want it, which means pretty much everywhere. You might not have many choices for internet service providers, especially if you want gigabit broadband. Inside your residence, however, the wireless router or routers can make a significant difference. Amazon discounted a variety of wireless routers for different purposes and home sizes from Netgear, TP-Link, and Linksys in its Labor Day sale.

Gamers, families with several people who stream different videos at the same time, people who work from home, and casual internet users have widely different needs. We chose wireless router deals for various applications. If you need a new router to pump up your home’s internet performance, these five deals can help you save up to $160. If you need something other than one of the routers below, there are many other appealing wireless router deals on Amazon from the same manufacturers.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router — $52 off



Fast-paced gaming puts heavy demands on internet performance to avoid timing lags and keep up with the action. Netgear’s Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router packs in the features keep you playing. The XR500 includes gaming device prioritization, geo-filtering to connect to the closest servers and other players, gaming VPN support, and more. The XR500 even has four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Normally priced $300, the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router is cut to $248 for Amazon’s Labor Day sale. If you consistenty fast performance is paramount for your game play, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a hefty price reduction.

NETGEAR Orbi Ultra-Performance Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $79 off



The Netgear Orbi Ultra-Performance Whole Home Mesh WiFi System provides consistent, reliably fast service in large homes. The system includes a Wi-Fi router and a range extender capable of delivering up to 3 gigabits per second throughout a 5,000 square foot home. This powerhouse system should take care of all but the most demanding family of users or extremely large or uniquely designed and constructed homes.

Usually $370, the Netgear Orbi Ultra-Performance Whole Home Mesh WiFi System is just $291 during this sale. If you’re looking for fast Wi-Fi everywhere in a larger than average residence, take advantage of this sale.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R7000) — $36 off



Maybe you don’t have a massively large home, but you still want thorough coverage for a variety of devices. The Netgear Nighthawk R7000 Smart WiFi Router could be an excellent buy for your set up. Rated for spreading wireless access for up to 30 devices scattered throughout as much as 1,800 square feet, the R7000 is a respectable performer for moderately active networks.

Regularly priced $190, the Netgear Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R7000) is $154 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a great performing wireless router but don’t need to pay for extreme speed, jump for this deal.

TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router — $22 off



The TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router is a good choice for small families or households with relatively modest needs. This Amazon Alexa-compatible dual-band wireless router can stream 4K video without lagging and has four gigabit Ethernet ports for devices that require or perform better with wired connections.

Ordinarily $80, the TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router is just $58 for this sale. If you want better-than-basic performance at a great price, this deal is an excellent opportunity.

Linksys AC3200 Dual-Band WiFi Gaming Router — 160$ off



Back to gaming. The Linksys WRT32X AC3200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router optimizes performance with its Killer Prioritization Engine. Built to give accelerated network performance for identifies gaming devices over other devices that access your home network, the Linkysys router supports speeds up to 3.2 Gbps. You can also hook up multiple gaming devices to the WRT32X’s four-port pro-grade switch for the gaming get-togethers.

Instead of the usual $300 price, Amazon cut the price for the Linksys AC3200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router to $140 during this sale. If you want a router designed specifically for gaming prioritization, now could be the time to click the buy button.

