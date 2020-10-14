  1. Deals

Best Prime Day wireless mouse deals 2020: The latest discounts

The second half of Prime Day is now underway. Amazon’s big blowout sale survived a months-long postponement, finally kicking off on Tuesday, and if you’ve shopped this event in previous years then you know that Prime Day offers up some of the best deals in tech that you’ll see all year.

If you’re looking to upgrade your remote work or gaming setup, get ready to shop: We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day wireless mouse deals right here, so keep this page bookmarked and check back often to stay on top of the latest bargains because we’ll bee keeping this list updated regularly throughout the week.

What are today’s best Prime Day wireless mouse deals?
HP X4000b Wireless Mouse

$27 $37
Capable of handling most computer functions with ease, the HP X4000b wireless mouse is equipped with laser-tight navigational precision to make your life easier than ever.
Logitech M185 Optical Wireless Mouse

$18 $25
The Logitech M185 wireless mouse is a traditional mouse for your laptop or desktop. It's a good choice for first-time PC owners who are looking for a convenient, easy-to-use mouse.
Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

$50 $60
Need to alternate between three devices simultaneously? Look no further than the Dell multi-device wireless mouse, capable of switching between multiple phones, tablets, and laptops in an instant.
Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse

$30 $50
This mouse has a versatile scroll wheel that can switch from hyper-fast to precision click-to-click scrolling. It also features laser-grade tracking for smooth, responsive, precise cursor control.
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

$78 $100
The best wireless mouse. Designed with a precision sensor that tracks on virtually any surface. It has a speed-adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll.
Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500

$11 $30
This wireless mouse uses BlueTrack technology that combines optical power with laser precision for remarkable tracking on virtually any surface. Ideal for both left- and right-handed usage.
Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse

$100 $129
The Razer Viper Ultimate is ideal for intense games. It boasts an advanced sensor for accurate tracking and ultra-fast actuation that registers key presses without delay.
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$40 $60
Get faster gaming movement with the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, which has a 16K DPI optical sensor. It also has 6 programmable buttons for easier control.
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition

$60 $130
Ergonomic and durable, the Razer Mamba is a nice weapon for long hours of PC gaming. It has an advanced sensor for precise tracking, complete with programmable buttons for added control.
Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

$48 $60
Most wireless keyboards use USB dongles, but with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard and mouse bundle from Jelly Comb can be used with virtually all of your devices.
Lenovo Yoga Mouse

$63 $90
A fully functional mouse that adapts to any laptop. It can also transform into a remote control by twisting the device, perfect for presentations. Its battery is rechargeable.
Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

$30 $40
Power through your workflow with the point-and-click precision, long battery life, and hand-friendly shape of this mouse. Its buttons can be customized to do exactly what you want.
Logitech M317c Wireless Mouse

$18 $31
Add a stylish accent piece to any workspace with the Logitech M317c wireless mouse, coming in in a plethora of colorful options with a style for just about everyone.
Dell Mobile Pro Wireless Mouse

$35 $45
The Dell Mobile Pro wireless mouse is a fantastic desktop navigator with two programmable side buttons, advanced tracking, and easy shortcuts.
Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$87 $100
Get the most out of your computer with the Logitech G604 wireless mouse, packed with six fully programmable thumb buttons and a multitude of other features to work and play as efficiently as possible.
Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse

$25 $40
Sporting ultra-smooth cursor control, micro-precise scrolling, and super-long and reliable battery power, this compact wireless mouse screams control and optimal productivity.
Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

$49 $60
Convenient design that can be flattened for storage. It responds accurately to the speed of your finger movement to navigate through documents or web pages as quickly or as cautiously as needed.
Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse

$41 $50
Whether you're on the battlefield or shuffling between meetings, bring your A-game with this Razer mouse. It flaunts a compact, ergonomic body and is optimized for both work and play.
Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse, Mercury White

$40 $50
Razer mice like the Atheris promises convenient and customizable features to help gamers improve their performance. This mouse has 7,200 DPI and 350-hour battery life suited for long hours.
Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

$35 $40
If you want a mouse that can switch between two devices, even Mac and PC computers, then the Logitech M585 wireless mouse is exactly what you need, allowing you to maneuver to the other in a second.
Logitech G703 (Hero) Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$85 $100
Designed for gaming, this mouse features a wireless design for freedom of movement, 1ms response time to prevent input lag, and an optical sensor for pinpoint accuracy.
Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

$17 $30
Stay productive without missing a beat or disturbing the people around you. This mouse offers the same click feel without the click noise. Contoured grips made of soft rubber ensures total comfort.
Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

$20 $29
If traditional mice are giving you a pain in the wrist, this more verticall oriented Anker ergonomic mouse keeps your hand in a more natural position.
Dell Wireless Mouse

$48 $57
Simple and clean, the Dell wireless bluetooth mouse is impeccably stylish while remaining as functional as any regular mouse. It can connect through Bluetooth and has a wheel-free scrolling function.
VicTsing Silent Wireless Mouse

$8 $14
Ultra-slim, ultra-portable, and ultra-cheap, the VicTsing Silent wireless mouse is a great little companion for when you're on the go and your laptop's touchpad isn't cutting it.
Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$100 $150
The Basilisk Ultimate uses Razer's HyperSpeed technology that guarantees reduced interference and low latency. It registers key presses very quickly thanks to the Optical switches.
Apple Magic Mouse 2 (Wireless, Rechargable) - Silver

$74 $79
With a light profile and optimized foot design, the Magic Mouse 2 tracks easier and moves with less resistance across your desk. It's also rechargeable, eliminating the use of traditional batteries.
How to choose a wireless mouse?

The first thing you need to keep in mind when buying a wireless mouse (and even a wireless keyboard, for that matter) is what you want to get out of it. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse you might want to consider the durability, the customization options, and how advanced the laser or optical sensor is if you’re playing a game that requires tons of small precise movements. You’ll also want to keep your grip in mind and whether you’re right- or left-handed when picking a gaming mouse. For example, the Logitech G900 is a great ambidextrous gaming mouse. If you’re not sure what kind of gaming mouse you need, you can always choose a hybrid like the Razer Mamba which can be used for playing games in literally every genre you can imagine.

For an everyday-use mouse, you need to once again think about how and where you’re going to use it. If you travel a lot or commute daily, you might want to get a travel mouse like the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. If you’re glued to your PC all day and your hand is starting to feel sore, you might want to look at purchasing an ergonomic mouse. A great ergonomic mouse that comes highly recommended is the Logitech MX Master 3. If you just need something basic that gets the job done you might want to purchase a simple affordable mouse. Whatever you choose, we want to make sure you get the best available Prime Day wireless mouse deals tailored for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

