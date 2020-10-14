The second half of Prime Day is now underway. Amazon’s big blowout sale survived a months-long postponement, finally kicking off on Tuesday, and if you’ve shopped this event in previous years then you know that Prime Day offers up some of the best deals in tech that you’ll see all year.

If you’re looking to upgrade your remote work or gaming setup, get ready to shop: We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day wireless mouse deals right here, so keep this page bookmarked and check back often to stay on top of the latest bargains because we’ll bee keeping this list updated regularly throughout the week.

What are today’s best Prime Day wireless mouse deals?

How to choose a wireless mouse?

The first thing you need to keep in mind when buying a wireless mouse (and even a wireless keyboard, for that matter) is what you want to get out of it. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse you might want to consider the durability, the customization options, and how advanced the laser or optical sensor is if you’re playing a game that requires tons of small precise movements. You’ll also want to keep your grip in mind and whether you’re right- or left-handed when picking a gaming mouse. For example, the Logitech G900 is a great ambidextrous gaming mouse. If you’re not sure what kind of gaming mouse you need, you can always choose a hybrid like the Razer Mamba which can be used for playing games in literally every genre you can imagine.

For an everyday-use mouse, you need to once again think about how and where you’re going to use it. If you travel a lot or commute daily, you might want to get a travel mouse like the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. If you’re glued to your PC all day and your hand is starting to feel sore, you might want to look at purchasing an ergonomic mouse. A great ergonomic mouse that comes highly recommended is the Logitech MX Master 3. If you just need something basic that gets the job done you might want to purchase a simple affordable mouse. Whatever you choose, we want to make sure you get the best available Prime Day wireless mouse deals tailored for you.

