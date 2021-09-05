HP Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on gaming PCs, laptops & monitors

This year’s Labor Day sales are on their way, but some offers are already available for you to shop ahead of the holiday. If you’re planning to buy a new computer or to invest in accessories, you should take advantage of the HP Labor Day sales so that you can stretch your budget. You’ll be able to buy more things and afford products that were previously beyond your budget with the help of HP Labor Day deals.

HP Labor Day deals include different product categories, including gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors, among many others. Whatever you need for your computer setup, you’ll be able to enjoy savings when buying them from HP Labor Day sales. You shouldn’t waste time though — while there’s still a few days before the holiday ends, there’s no telling how long stocks will last as HP’s discounts will generate a lot of interest from shoppers.

HP Chromebook 14 – $220, was $330

This HP Chromebook is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that eschews installed software for web-based apps, resulting in snappy performance even with budget components. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD graphics, with a 14-inch HD display. The HP Chromebook is available for just $220, after a $110 discount to its original price of $330.

25-inch HP Omen 25 Monitor – $225, was $280

The HP Omen 25 is a 25-inch gaming monitor with Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, for crystal clear, smooth, and tear-free images even for fast-paced gameplay. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 ports, so there won’t be any problem connecting the monitor to any device. The HP Omen 25 is yours for $225, down $55 from its original price of $280.

HP Neverstop 1001nw Laser Printer – $240, was $290

If your workstation at home needs a printer, you should consider the HP Neverstop Laser 1001nw. Operating the laser printer is affordable, with the capability of printing 5,000 pages right out of the box. You can also use the HP Smart app to initiate printing jobs from your smartphone or tablet. The HP Neverstop Laser 1001nw is discounted by $50, lowering its price to $240 from $290.

HP Laptop 15Z– $390, was $550

This HP laptop features a 15.6-inch display with narrow bezels, so you have more space to work with on the screen. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Graphics, so it can run the latest productivity apps with ease. The price of the HP 15.6-inch laptop has been slashed by $160 though, lowering it to $390 from the original price of $550.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop – $570, was $750

For a flexible laptop that can change its form depending on what you need, you’ll want to buy a 2-in-1 device like the HP Pavilion x360. It can transform from a laptop to a tablet, and everything in between, through its 360-degree hinge. The device is also powerful, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen. The price of the HP Pavilion x360 has been slashed by $180, lowering it to $570 from $750.

HP Envy x360 Laptop – $950, was $1,120

If you want to try owning a 2-in-1 device but you want more powerful specifications, go for the HP Envy x360. It also comes with a 360-degree hinge so you can change its form depending on the situation, but with a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. If you want to buy the HP Envy x360, it’s currently $170 off, bringing its price down to $950 from its original price of $1,120.

Should you shop the HP Labor Day sale 2021?

The discounts that you can get from this year’s HP Labor Day deals are significant, but some shoppers may be thinking of delaying their purchases in order to enjoy potentially bigger savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While it’s possible that prices could go lower in the future, it’s not a sure thing, and you’ll regret it if you wait for a couple of months only to save a few extra dollars, or worse, pay a higher price compared to what you’re seeing today. If you’ve got the budget, there’s no sense in holding back purchases that you’re going to make anyway.

Additionally, if you wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, your packages will likely be delayed, with the chance of getting lost, due to the congested shipping channels that will be caused by the annual shopping events. This is especially risky if you’re buying expensive products like PCs and laptops, so you might want to make these purchases during less busy seasons like right now, from HP Labor Day sales.

Another reason to shop the HP Labor Day deals is that the brand is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so you know that you’re getting high-quality products with every purchase. Whether you’re buying a desktop computer, a laptop, or accessories like monitors and printers, you can’t go wrong if you go with HP. You also won’t have to worry about compatibility issues if you buy multiple items, as HP devices are designed to work seamlessly with each other.

Lastly, you should buy from HP Labor Day sales if you can’t afford to wait another day for an upgrade to your current machine. This applies to employees who are working from home and students who are attending online classes. Your performance or grades are largely affected by your computer, so you shouldn’t hold back on upgrading your PC or laptop if it’s starting to slow down or crashes are happening more often. Fortunately, with HP’s discounts for Labor Day, you’ll be able to afford powerful machines that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks.

