The 11 best deals in the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2021

Labor Day is one of the best times to upgrade all the electronic devices you have around the house, and there’s no better way to find these amazing discounts than by looking through Amazon. Among all the amazing Labor Day Deals you’ll see today, you’ll find great Amazon Echo deals, tablet deals, and even Apple Watch deals. We hope you’re excited to jump into all the amazing Labor Day sales that you’ll find in the Amazon Labor Day Sale today. Don’t forget to check them out before they’re all gone!

Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $35, was $50

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is the most affordable way to have a sleek, compact smart speaker inside your home. Powered by Amazon Alexa, it can control all the devices in your smart home, use voice commands to control your music and podcasts, and make hands-free calls without using your phone. You can get this Smart Speaker for just $35, which is $15 off its original price of $50.

Fire 7 Tablet — $40, was $50

At a fraction of the price of other tablets, this handy media device comes with a 7-inch IPS display, 16GB of storage, and Amazon Alexa voice control support. You’ll have access to a wide array of your favorite streaming apps, like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. Right now, the Fire 7 is available for only $40; that’s $10 off the regular price of $50.

Kindle with Front Light — $60, was $90

With the ad-supported Kindle tablet, you can store thousands of books from the Amazon library at a staggeringly low price. The 8GB of storage is plenty for keeping your entire library, and there’s a built-in front light that lets you read your books at any time of the day. You can purchase the Kindle for only $60, which is $30 off the standard $90 price tag.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $100, was $120

This 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo Plus lets you prepare amazing one-pot meals with just the touch of a button. There are 9 different functions, including slow cooking, rice cooking, pressure cooking, and more, that will make preparing your next dinner a breeze. You can get this kitchen upgrade for only $100, a whole $20 off the original price of $120.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) — $100, was $130

Want to take your Alexa experience to the next level? The Echo Show 8 is equipped with a 13MP camera, an 8-inch HD touchscreen, and powerful stereo speakers. It’s the perfect device for making video calls to your loved ones or having a great multimedia experience on your own. You can get it on Amazon for only $100, down by $30 from the original price of $130.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL — $120, was $150

Ditch the oil and prepare your meals more healthily with the Ninja Air Fryer XL. This cooking apparatus has a 5.5-quart nonstick basket and 5 different functions; air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It also lets you quickly preheat before you start frying. Right now, you can find it on Amazon for only $120, a savings of $30 from the regular price of $150.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140, was $180

The Ring Doorbell 3 is a smart doorbell equipped with a 1080p camera that lets you keep an eye on your front door. It has motion detection, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and has a mobile app that seamlessly integrates with the experience. Also, you can easily set up more than one Ring for each of your entrances. Right now, it’s on sale for only $140. That’s a discount of $40 from the original price of $180.

Ring Alarm Bundle (2nd Gen) — $200, was $250

Tighten up your home security with the Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) 8-piece kit. It’s a do-it-yourself alarm system that lets you set up specific triggers and alarm modes for different scenarios, ensuring the safety of your family in an emergency. It also integrates with your other Ring devices, like the Ring doorbell. You can get the kit for only $200 — a savings of $50 from the regular price of $250.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $250, was $274

If you’re tired of having to vacuum the floors, check out the iRobot Roomba 694. It’s a smart, compact, and powerful robot vacuum that uses a 3-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes to grab all the difficult dirt on your floor. You can program it, set up a specific schedule, and control it with your voice using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Right now, it’s available for only $250, which is $24 off the regular price of $274.

HP Chromebook x360 — $290, was $360

This HP Chromebook x360 is one of the most powerful Chromebooks you’ll come across. It’s equipped with 4GB of RAM, a 12-hour long battery life, and a sleek micro-edge touch display that lets you turn it into a tablet at any time. It’s the perfect device to complement your home office or student setup. You can find it on Amazon for just $290, a whole $70 off the standard price of $360.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $330, was $400

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches you can get right now, especially if you’re an iPhone user. It’s sleek, has full wireless communication support, and is equipped with Apple’s powerful processing chip. You can use it to check your notifications, track your workouts, or listen to music, no matter where you are. Get it on Amazon for just $330, a massive $70 off the original price of $400.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

