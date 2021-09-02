Labor Day sales are on at Amazon! We’ve collected the best early Labor Day deals available right now at the retail giant. Amazon is slashing prices on huge electronics brands, like Apple, Sony, Ring, and of course, its own Fire and Alexa products. Check out our collection of the best early Labor Day deals available today.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $30, was $40

Amazon’s Echo Dot is your gateway to smart living. The Dot may be small, but it has everything you need to control smart bulbs, smart TVs, and any other futuristic devices you have powering your home. Simplify them all by combining them into one voice-controlled device the size of a hockey puck. The Echo Dot has a 10% discount during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. Also, check out our Amazon Echo deals.

Fire TV Stick 4K — $40, was $50

Stream 4K from all your streaming services in one spot with the Fire TV Stick 4K. Just plug it into your favorite 4K TV, log in to your apps, and you’re ready to binge. Control your TV with your voice through the remote or an Alexa device. Integrate the Fire TV Stick into the rest of your smart home, and you can view your security cameras from right on your couch. Also, check out our Roku deals.

Sony WH-CH710N Headphones — $180, was $98

Need a pair of sleek, comfortable, noise-canceling headphones? This insane deal is your best chance. Sony has long been a titan of audio tech, and these headphones are another example. The Sony WH-CH710N headphones are a midlevel option that still pack a punch. At nearly 50% off, this is a hard option to pass up. These headphones are the cheapest they’ve been since Christmas. Check out our other Sony headphone deals.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) — $130, was $100

The Echo Show 8 is a budget smart device with some extra bells and whistles. You no longer have to rely on voice commands alone to power your smart home. The Echo Show 8 has a compact, 8-inch screen with touch capabilities, so you can check your security cameras or video doorbell instantly. It has a front-facing camera, so you can video chat with family from the comfort of your couch. Also check out our Amazon Echo deals.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140, was $180

Packages getting stolen from your front porch? Need to make sure trick or treaters only take one piece of candy? The Ring Doorbell 3 is your simple and cheap answer to home security. The motion sensor will capture 1080p footage of everyone who sets foot on your doorstep. You’ll get an alert on your phone or Alexa device. From there you can talk to the person through the built-in speaker and microphone, or choose to remain silent. This deal is a fantastic chance to finally grab one. Check out our other Ring Doorbell deals.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

Apple’s premier earbuds got a hefty discount for Labor Day. Enjoy noise-canceling technology in a package perfectly designed to sync with all your Apple products. AirPod Pro are the smaller and sleeker upgrade to the original AirPods. Along with noise-canceling, they have transparency modes that allow you to hear the world around you through their built-in speakers. Don’t sleep on a fantastic offer like this, or our other AirPods deals.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199, was $229

Telling the time is definitely the least important function of the Apple Watch. The Series 3 tracks your movement and heartbeat throughout the day. You can control your music and audiobooks right on your wrist. Track yourself and your phone with the GPS. Pair it with your AirPods Pro (from the deal above… cough cough) and you’ve completed your full Apple setup. Check out our other Apple Watch deals.

Apple iPad Air — $500, was $599

The 2020 iPad Air has a 10.9-inch screen with a liquid retina display. The 12-megapixel camera takes stunning photos and videos. The A1 chip inside is powerful enough to edit 4K photos and videos. Pair it with a foldable keyboard and an Apple Pencil, and you have a fantastic portable notebook. This deal slashes a full 20 =% off the original price. Don’t pass it up. While you’re comparing prices, be sure to check out our other iPad deals.

Should You Shop the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2021?

Labor Day has become a classic shopping holiday. The keen-eyed, deal-conscious consumer should definitely pay attention to these sales. True, prices of Amazon products vary wildly, but that doesn’t guarantee that you’ll see any of these deals even a week from now.

You can’t even guarantee that Amazon will keep these deals live all the way through Labor Day. Big retailers often use smaller items, such as Echo smart home devices or headphones, to hype up later deals on more in-demand products. But what if all you want is that smaller item? Better grab it quickly, before it’s replaced with a deal Amazon thinks deserves the spotlight more. Deals hunting is a betting game, and it’s important to know when to go all in.

What items usually go on sale? We’ve all been seeing and hearing the usual mattress and furniture sales for weeks now, but tech has its day too. Laptops, headphones, smart devices, and almost anything else you can imagine will eventually go on sale during Labor Day. As a shopping holiday, Labor Day coincides with back-to-school sales, so expect to see lots of laptop deals and Chromebook deals. Ever popular but expensive brands often go on sale during shopping holidays, so folks who figured AirPods were just out of their price range will get the nudge they need to finally buy them.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should hold out for a better deal. Amazon has a reputation for wildly fluctuating sales and deals. For instance, the 2020 iPad Air was $560 last Prime Day, and right now it’s down to $500. If the price is right, it’s best to grab it now. Think how frustrating it would be to pass up a great deal, only to get a smaller one, or none at all, a few months from now. This definitely applies to smaller items that don’t have a history of sales, something Amazon is likely to overlook during Prime Day. Think niche smart home technology or a specific TV you’ve had your eye on.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations