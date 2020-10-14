  1. Deals

If, like many people, you’ve been working from home a lot lately, then you know how important a good keyboard is. And since today is the second half of Prime Day, you can still find a good bargain on a great wireless keyboard if you know where to look — but we’ve already done the hard part for you, rounding up the juiciest discounts that the online retailer currently has to offer.

If you’ve been waiting for the right chance to get shopping, this is it: We’ve got all the best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals right here. Keep checking back in regularly, too, because we’ll be adding new deals throughout the duration of the sale and beyond.

Today’s Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals

ILLUMINATED WIRELESS KEYBOARD
Expires soon

Logitech K800 Illuminated Wireless Keyboard

$60 $100
If you're a fan of working in the dark, the Logitech K800 has you covered. That's because it has an illuminated backlight, which keeps the buttons lit at all times. It also has fast-charging. Nice.
Buy at Newegg
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD
Expires soon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$119 $129
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC
Expires soon

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$18 $30
A classic keyboard everyone's familiar with. This no-frills keyboard and mouse combo is everything you need in a keyboard without any extra expenses or unnecessary add-ons.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD
Expires soon

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard

$25 $30
The Logitech K360 is hands-down the best basic wireless keyboard on the shelves, featuring a built-in numeric keypad. It can even be hooked up to an iPad. All that for under $30? Count us in.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$35 $50
This keyboard and mouse combo makes simple look expensive. A palm rest and right-handed mouse completes any desktop setup and looks good doing it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech K830 Wireless Keyboard

$70 $100
Want to work and type anywhere you want without the limitations of a mouse? The Logitech K830 wireless keyboard comes with its own trackpad for mouse-free convenience in any light setting.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP Classic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$18 $30
You can't go wrong with the classics, and the HP Classic wireless keyboard and mouse combo is definite proof of that. It's bold yet simplistic and is as user-friendly as you need it to be.
Buy at HP
Expires soon

ThinkPad TrackPoint Wireless Keyboard II

$77 $100
Love the look and feel of ThinkPad keyboards but want one for your desktop PC? This Lenovo wireless keyboard has you covered, right down to its TrackPoint nub and triple "mouse" buttons.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

HP Pavilion 600 Wireless Keyboard

$29 $35
Prioritizing function over form, this keyboard has all the necessities without any of the extravagances and is perfect for any work space.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fintie 10-Inch Ultrathin Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

$22 $50
Are you on the hunt for a slim keyboard for your Android tablet? Here's the Fintie 10-inch wireless bluetooth keyboard, which is lightweight yet durable. The lithium battery is also rechargeable.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

PHILIPS Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$19 $29
Feel like you're working on your desktop anywhere with this Philips wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The devices are fully optimized for every work style with its precise actions and connectivity.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Logitech K800 Wireless Keyboard

$60 $100
Work in the dark with ease as this keyboard has backlit keys and illuminated characters to make difficulty locating keys a thing of the past.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech MK545 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$52 $60
An efficient wireless keyboard and mouse combo is worth every cent, and the Logitech MK545 bundle makes sure of that. With a comfortable palm rest and simple layout, it's a must-have for any office.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$70 $90
If you've ever found yourself caught juggling more than one computer at a time, this is what you need. This wireless keyboard and mouse combo can both connect to up to three computers simultaneously.
Buy at Dell
FOR PRIME MEMBERS
Expires soon

Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

$48 $60
Most wireless keyboards use USB dongles, but with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard and mouse bundle from Jelly Comb can be used with virtually all of your devices.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Sculpt Wireless Keyboard

$70 $81
Work comfortably and efficiently like never before with the Microsoft Sculpt wireless keyboard, designed for ergonomic typing with an accompanying number pad on the side.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Wireless Keyboard

$42 $50
This wireless keyboard made by Microsoft is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that does its job well and excels at every field without standing out in any particular department.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$80 $100
This Dell Premier combo is a stylish wireless keyboard and mouse deal that can add a modern flair to any workspace, remaining both impeccably stylish and highly functional.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Logitech K480 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

$35 $50
If you don't have enough hands to use your phone, tablet, and desktop simultaneously, the Logitech K480 wireless keyboard has a tray for your mobile devices and a dial to easily switch between them.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech Craft Wireless Keyboard

$181 $200
The Logitech Craft wireless keyboard is the ultimate tool for creatives. It has multi-device functionality and a unique Crown that provides additional functions for any Microsoft or Adobe program.
Buy at Amazon
ERGONOMIC WIRELESS KEYBOARD
Expires soon

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Keyboard

$120 $130
Don't let its strange appearance deter you. The Ergo K860 is said to deliver one of the most comfortable typing experiences on the market, offering 54% more wrist support than a regular keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard

$37 $60
With every key a keyboard could ever need, this keyboard is your ultimate all-in-one option. With a cushioned palm rest and curved layout, this keyboard combines beauty and brains like no other.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard

$25 $40
Save space on your desk and be able to control your TV at the same time with this keyboard, featuring a uniquely engineered touchpad on the side.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Logitech G613 Wireless Keyboard

$80 $130
With six unique programmable keys, the Logitech G613 makes both your office work and your gaming as quick and efficient as possible. The keys are also incredibly silent and great to the ears.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Corsair K63 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

$109 $129
A reliable go-to for any gamer, this keyboard has illuminated keys and ultra-fast wireless connections. Corsair keeps things simple yet powerful.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Rosewill K10 S Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard

$30 $60
If you're looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple wireless keyboard, check out this full-sized one from Rosewill. It can connect to devices via bluetooth up to 33 feet away.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Macally 2.4G USB Wireless Keyboard

$20 $30
Whether you're working in the office or at home, you should have this wireless keyboard in your laptop bag. It comes with a full-sized numeric pad and 13 convenient shortcut keys.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a wireless keyboard?

First off, you need to know what you’re using your new wireless keyboard for. Are you looking for a gaming keyboard, an ergonomic keyboard, a budget-friendly keyboard, a portable keyboard, or even a combination of all or some of these?

Ergonomic Keyboards: If you’re looking for a device that doesn’t stress out your hands much, you need an ergonomic keyboard. When buying an ergonomic keyboard, you need to keep in mind if you need a wrist rest. Some wireless keyboards come with built-in wrist rests to keep your wrists straight throughout the day and reduce the strain on them. Ergonomic keyboards can also look big and clunky sometimes, so you need to know if you’ve got the desk space or if you’re looking for something with wrist support that looks a little more normal. One of our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic keyboard is the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard.

Gaming Keyboards: Gaming keyboards need to have low lag times, high battery life, and high connectivity. You might also want an RGB-enabled keyboard if you prefer to game in the dark, or just be more aware of key locations for quicker gameplay. We also recommend using a mechanical keyboard for gaming as it gives gamers higher accuracy. Out top pick for a wireless gaming keyboard is the Logitech G915.

Portable Keyboards: As the name suggests, portable keyboards need to be light and compact. If you need a keyboard you can easily carry around in your backpack, this is the category you need to focus on. One of our best picks for portable keyboards is the Arteck HB030B. It’s superthin, light, and even has backlighting so you can work in the dark.

These are the three basic categories you need to keep in mind while shopping for your new wireless keyboard. There are also other factors that can come into play while you shop — for example, keyboards with inbuilt trackpads or foldable keyboards, if that’s your preference. Whatever it is you’re looking for, these Prime Day wireless keyboard sales should have you covered. Keep track of this page as we add new deals regularly!

