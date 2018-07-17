MacBook’s price sliced for an Amazon Prime Day steal at $990

Share

The new school year is now officially just around the corner, which is evidenced by the book bags that are replacing beach chairs on store shelves. If you’re looking to purchase a new notebook for your student, Amazon’s Prime Day is offering a 12-inch Apple MacBook for a mere $989. It’s a solid MacOS-based laptop that’s thin, light and highly dependable, weighing in at a mere two pounds for easy portability.

This 12-inch MacBook, released in early 2016, sports a 12-inch screen with a 2,304 x 1,440 resolution. It’s backed by an Intel Core m5-6Y54 dual-core processor with a base speed of 1.2GHz and a boost speed of 2.7GHz. The graphics are handled by the processor’s integrated HD Graphics 515 component.

Other ingredients tossed into this MacBook include 8GB of LPDDR3 system memory (1,600MHz), 512GB of storage, a built-in FaceTime camera, Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and a battery promising “all-day battery life.”

The drawback to this MacBook is that it provides a single USB-C port. Not only is it used to charge the MacBook, but it also provides support for data and video outputs. To expand the MacBook’s physical connections, you’ll need a USB-C hub with added ports for peripherals and/or an external display.

Amazon sells this MacBook in silver and gold finishes.

