Share

AMD might not have anything that goes head to head with Nvidia’s rather expensive RTX-series graphics cards, but its top-tier offerings are no slouch. The AMD Vega 64 offers performance that skirts around and above a GTX 1080 and thanks to Black Friday you can have one for just $399 — that’s more like a GTX 1070 price tag.

The AMD Vega range was always an impressive, if rather power-hungry one, but thanks to pricing problems during the cryptocurrency mining boom, few gamers were able to get hold of one at a reasonable price. Fortunately, those days are long behind us and thanks to Black Friday 2018, AMD’s top cards are now available at a more-than-reasonable price.

There are Vega cards discounted at many retailers this Black Friday, but this super deal is available right now at Newegg. If you want it, you’ll want to get in there fast, as the sale ends in just three days’ time and other versions have already sold out. The last remaining cards are the Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 fitted with the AMD reference blower cooler. It also comes with three free games, thanks to AMD’s current offer.

The card is currently going for $399 and comes with 8GB of second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2) and a boosted clock speed of 1,546MHz. There are higher-clocked Vega 64s out there, but nothing at close to this price. Most are around $100 more, at best.

Although the cooler on this card isn’t fantastic, many buyers are opting to spend some of their saved money on a Rajintek Morpheus II coooler which is much more capable and runs the card cooler and quieter. If you go that route, be sure to read some guides on how to make the switch, as there are serious concerns with conductivity without the stock shroud and backplate in place.

If you’re not quite convinced by this deal, it’s not the only one. We’ve put together a list of the best graphics cards deals for Black Friday 2018, and our general Black Friday deals page has a whole host of discounted products you can spend your money on. Be sure to check back regularly too, as we’ll be updating these prices throughout the coming days as more deals come and go.