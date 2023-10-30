 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s an early Black Friday deal on the Apple Mac Mini with M2

Jennifer Allen
By
Someone using a Mac Mini while sitting at a desk.
Apple

Black Friday deals are already underway with Best Buy offering a fantastic discount on the Apple Mac Mini. Usually priced at $599, you can buy it for $499 right now meaning you save $100 off the regular price. A great desktop unit for anyone who wants a dependable workhorse of a system, if you’ve been waiting for great Apple deals, this is your chance. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is a powerhouse of a desktop computer, even if this model has the standard M2 chip over the M2 Pro. Take a look at the differences between the Apple Mac Mini M2 and M1 and you’ll see that performance is quite exceptional. It has an 8-core processor with 10-core GPU and it’s teamed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That means up to 18% faster performance than the previous model with up to 35% faster graphical performance than the previous chip too.

Thanks to such power, it supports up to two displays so add on two of the best monitors rather than just one for optimal screen space. It has an advanced cooling system to keep things working well, while there’s Wi-Fi 6E support to ensure you have the latest standards. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, headphone jack, and Ethernet port too. You won’t run out of ways to hook up accessories here, cutting down on the need for a USB hub.

Related

One of the best desktop computers, the even has a very small design being 7.7 inches square so it doesn’t take up much room at all. It’s all well-suited to be added to your home office setup without being hassle or taking up excessive amounts of space.

Either as an entry point to the macOS world or for those wanting to expand their Apple arsenal, the Apple Mac Mini M2 offers great performance and good looks in a very neat package. Usually priced at $599, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini M2 for $499 from Best Buy right now as part of its Black Friday deals season. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
I found 7 early Black Friday laptop deals you should shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday is coming up fast and we're already spotting some early Black Friday deals emerge. This includes some fantastic laptop deals with big savings to be enjoyed when you buy early and beat the rush. Whether you're looking for a super cheap Chromebook or a gaming rig, there's something here for you. Let's take a look at what's out there right now.
HP Stream 14 -- $199, was $229

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so while you shouldn't expect great performance from the HP Stream 14, you can count on a more reliable experience than from a lesser brand. The laptop has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It runs Windows 11 in S mode and also has a year's worth of Office 365 to help you with typing up documents and other office work. To make it more eye-catching, it's available in either blue or pink so it feels more personal to you.

Read more
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $169
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

One of the best places to buy a laptop online is Best Buy, as it always has some of the best laptop deals available. Best Buy has been a retail staple for electronics for decades, and shopping Best Buy’s online store often turns up laptop deals you won’t find anywhere else. That’s certainly the case right now, as there are a number of laptop deals you won’t want to miss out on taking place at Best Buy. They include laptops by top brands such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Asus, among others, and prices on these Best Buy laptop deals start at just $169. We’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding them all up for you, and if you need any additional help you can always refer to our laptop buying guide.
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $169, was $319

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is a low cost laptop with surprisingly good user reviews, an attractive look, and a couple of surprises up its sleeve. It's a 14-inch FHD touchscreen computer, runs on Chrome OS, and 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash memory. Surprisingly, for this price, it has a built-in FHD webcam and microphone, WiFi 6 capabilities, and two speakers built into the sides for great stereo sound. This laptop is perfect for browsing the net, writing the next great American novel, or getting lost on YouTube instead of writing the next great American novel. And, as a fun little bonus, it comes with Minecraft free, making it a great first laptop for your kids as well.

Read more
6 early Dell Black Friday laptop deals you can shop right now
Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday is still a month away, but Dell has already slashed the prices of its laptops for those who want to start their shopping early. If you're interested in the potential savings and you simply can't wait for the shopping holiday, then you should check out the laptop deals that are available from Dell. We've rounded up some of the best offers to make it easier for you to decide, and if you see something that you like, you should hurry with the purchase because we're not sure how long these prices will hold.
Dell Inspiron 14 -- $300, was $500

For a basic laptop to handle simple tasks, you can't go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14. It's more than enough for browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also features a 14-inch Full HD screen, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more