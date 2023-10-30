Black Friday deals are already underway with Best Buy offering a fantastic discount on the Apple Mac Mini. Usually priced at $599, you can buy it for $499 right now meaning you save $100 off the regular price. A great desktop unit for anyone who wants a dependable workhorse of a system, if you’ve been waiting for great Apple deals, this is your chance. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is a powerhouse of a desktop computer, even if this model has the standard M2 chip over the M2 Pro. Take a look at the differences between the Apple Mac Mini M2 and M1 and you’ll see that performance is quite exceptional. It has an 8-core processor with 10-core GPU and it’s teamed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That means up to 18% faster performance than the previous model with up to 35% faster graphical performance than the previous chip too.

Thanks to such power, it supports up to two displays so add on two of the best monitors rather than just one for optimal screen space. It has an advanced cooling system to keep things working well, while there’s Wi-Fi 6E support to ensure you have the latest standards. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, headphone jack, and Ethernet port too. You won’t run out of ways to hook up accessories here, cutting down on the need for a USB hub.

One of the best desktop computers, the even has a very small design being 7.7 inches square so it doesn’t take up much room at all. It’s all well-suited to be added to your home office setup without being hassle or taking up excessive amounts of space.

Either as an entry point to the macOS world or for those wanting to expand their Apple arsenal, the Apple Mac Mini M2 offers great performance and good looks in a very neat package. Usually priced at $599, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini M2 for $499 from Best Buy right now as part of its Black Friday deals season. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

