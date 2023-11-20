 Skip to main content
16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $200 off for Black Friday

The MacBook Pro is an essential tool for professionals using MacOS. The laptop has a reputation for power, elegance and synergy with other Apple products. Unfortunately that comes with the Apple price tag. Even with Black Friday MacBook deals, these powerful machines are still expensive. One of the best out there, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip, currently has a $200 price cut that brings it from $2,499 down to $2,299 as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals. It’s worth checking it out if you’re in the market for Black Friday deals on Apple products. We’ve broken down the benefits of the MacBook Pro below.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 during Black Friday

Our MacBook Pro M3 review breaks down everything you’d need to know about the newest model. To make it short, we gave the laptop a 9 out of 10. The most important factor that went into that ranking was the massive increase in performance in the new GPU. You’ll be flying through demanding tasks like video and photo editing or 3D rendering. The display itself is even brighter, which will make those photo and video edits pop even more. The only disadvantage of the screen setup is that you can only plug in one external monitor. Overall the entire design of the laptop is gorgeous — but that’s what we’ve all come to expect from Apple. We particularly like the new Space Black.

Let’s rattle off some other specs quickly. It has 18GB of RAM, which is enough to handle multiple demanding processes at once. It only has 512GB of space, so you should check out external hard drive Black Friday deals. Unfortunately the storage and RAM is soldered on. Apple is not a fan of post-factory modifications. The internal speakers and webcam are solid, and the whole thing pairs seamlessly with any other Apple device.

Black Friday deals have brought this laptop down from $2,499 to $2,299. While $200 isn’t a massive discount for something so expensive, it’s likely the best discount we’ll see this year on the latest 16-inch MacBook. Grab it at Best Buy today, then complete your Apple suite with Black Friday Apple Watch deals and AirPods Black Friday deals.

