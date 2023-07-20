 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A rare deal just landed on the stunning 5K Apple Studio Display

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple

It’s not often we see monitor deals that feature a good price on the Apple Studio Display. At the moment, that’s changed with $100 off the Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K monitor at Amazon. Sure, that’s only 6% of bringing it down to $1,499 from $1,599 but it all adds up. If you’ve been waiting to buy one, this is a good opportunity to save a little on a planned purchase. Let’s remind ourselves of why the Apple Studio Display is so desirable.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

One of the big selling points of the Apple Studio Display is how well it blends in and pairs with your other Apple devices. It’s a truly immersive 27-inch 5K retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Considered to be one of the best 5K monitors for the Mac ecosystem, it predictably takes hardly any setup. It has one Thunderbolt 3 port along with three USB-C ports. It’s also capable of delivering 96W of power to charge your MacBook so it’s great for making your whole setup run more smoothly with fewer cables involved.

It also has a tilt-adjustable stand so you can get it lined up just how you need it to be. For audio, there’s a six-speaker sound system that offers Spatial Audio, while you also benefit from studio-quality mics for when you take video calls. On that note, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera is built-in and it offers Center Stage support. The latter means that you’ll always remain the central focus while you’re on a call, even if you move around while on screen. It’s all effortlessly low hassle which in many cases, makes it better than some of the best monitors — providing you can afford it. It looks great too, especially if you’re placing it alongside other Apple hardware.

Related

The Apple Studio Display 27-inch is usually priced at $1,599. Right now, you can buy it for $1,499 at Amazon. A saving of $100 may not be huge at this kind of price but it’s fairly unusual to see any discount on the Apple Studio Display 27-inch. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy it, this is your chance. Snap it up now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Prime Day deal knocks $400 off this 49-inch LG curved monitor
lg 49 inch ultragear curved monitor deal amazon july 2023

Give justice to your powerful gaming PC by buying a top-quality display like the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, which is available from Amazon's Prime Day deals for just $900. That's its cheapest price this year -- beating the previous low of $947 -- for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,300. We're not sure if the monitor's stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday though, so it's highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor
The 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor features Dual QHD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it's also an ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio that combines with the curved screen for a truly immersive experience for video games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature also combines with the height, tilt and swivel adjustments that you can make to the monitor to let you place it at the most comfortable angle while you play. You can also go with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture configurations if you want to look at content from separate sources.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are underway in mere hours, and there are some great MacBook deals included. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more