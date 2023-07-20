It’s not often we see monitor deals that feature a good price on the Apple Studio Display. At the moment, that’s changed with $100 off the Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K monitor at Amazon. Sure, that’s only 6% of bringing it down to $1,499 from $1,599 but it all adds up. If you’ve been waiting to buy one, this is a good opportunity to save a little on a planned purchase. Let’s remind ourselves of why the Apple Studio Display is so desirable.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

One of the big selling points of the Apple Studio Display is how well it blends in and pairs with your other Apple devices. It’s a truly immersive 27-inch 5K retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Considered to be one of the best 5K monitors for the Mac ecosystem, it predictably takes hardly any setup. It has one Thunderbolt 3 port along with three USB-C ports. It’s also capable of delivering 96W of power to charge your MacBook so it’s great for making your whole setup run more smoothly with fewer cables involved.

It also has a tilt-adjustable stand so you can get it lined up just how you need it to be. For audio, there’s a six-speaker sound system that offers Spatial Audio, while you also benefit from studio-quality mics for when you take video calls. On that note, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera is built-in and it offers Center Stage support. The latter means that you’ll always remain the central focus while you’re on a call, even if you move around while on screen. It’s all effortlessly low hassle which in many cases, makes it better than some of the best monitors — providing you can afford it. It looks great too, especially if you’re placing it alongside other Apple hardware.

The Apple Studio Display 27-inch is usually priced at $1,599. Right now, you can buy it for $1,499 at Amazon. A saving of $100 may not be huge at this kind of price but it’s fairly unusual to see any discount on the Apple Studio Display 27-inch. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy it, this is your chance. Snap it up now before the deal ends very soon.

