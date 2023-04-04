 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s stunning Studio Display 5K monitor is heavily discounted

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple

Monitor deals don’t really get much more grandiose than a big discount on the Apple Studio Display. Usually priced at $1,599, you can buy the Apple Studio Display at Amazon for $1,350. A sizeable saving of $250, this is the ideal chance for anyone who’s been waiting to save big on the classy screen. Sure to be a popular deal, it may not stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at what you need to know. Alternatively, simply hit the buy button below to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

Easily one of the best monitors around provided you can afford it, the Apple Studio Display looks gorgeous. It has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness along with support for one billion colors and P3 wide color. A resolution of 5120 x 2880 is extraordinary and sure to make everything look spectacular. Anyone who has used a high-end MacBook, iPhone, or iPad will know how good Apple screens can look. True Tone support means you get a more natural viewing experience than you’re used to while there’s an anti-reflective coating for better visual comfort and readability. If you’ve been checking out the best Apple Studio Display alternatives, you’ll know the options are more limited than anticipated.

Besides looking great, the Apple Studio Display has other useful features too. It offers a six-speaker sound system as well as studio-quality mics so sound-wise, it’s hard to beat. Besides being ideal for watching your favorite shows or listening to music, it’s great for taking calls too. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera built-in which has Center Stage support so it always keeps you centered in the frame even as you’re moving around. Combined with the studio-quality mics, you’ll seem far more professional on calls than before. The monitor also includes three USB-C ports along with a Thunderbolt port that connects the monitor to your Mac or other Thunderbolt-capable devices with a single cable. It can also charge compatible Mac laptops. If you’ve been comparing the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, you’ll know you’re onto a good thing here.

Related

Usually priced at $1,599, the Apple Studio Display is temporarily down to $1,350 at Amazon. A great discount for a popular monitor, it won’t stay this price for long. If you’re keen to upgrade your home office equipment for less, this is your chance. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Dell 2-in-1 laptop is right now
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is one of the brand's most versatile and dependable devices. Such computers usually don't come cheap, so you shouldn't miss this chance to get it with a $420 discount from Dell. From its original price of $800, you'll be able to get the 2-in-1 laptop for a very affordable $380, but time is running out on this offer. It's one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market right now, so buy it immediately while stocks haven't run out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen with the utility of a laptop's keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. You'll enjoy these benefits with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which features a convertible design that's made possible by the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD display. The device offers four modes, namely laptop mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode, all of which can be accessed by folding the screen back at different angles. Whatever the situation, there's a mode that will provide the best possible orientation to meet your needs.

Read more
Forget the RTX 4090. Here’s why you should buy an older GPU instead
The RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 sitting on a table side-by-side.

Strangely, shopping for a graphics card has never been harder. During the GPU shortage, we weren't spoiled for choice -- you had to take whatever was on the shelf and be happy with it, or not shop at all. Now, with all of the best graphics cards in stock, the marketing war has begun once again.

Nvidia is pushing hard in this generation by focusing on performance. The RTX 4090 is intensely powerful but also expensive, and the other cards in the RTX 40-series aren't any better in that regard. One might say that this is the price to pay for top-notch gaming capabilities. But do you really need a current-gen card for AAA gaming in 2023? Let's find out.

Read more
Apple may embrace the metaverse now after all
Apple CEO Tim Cook is superimposed over the the words augmented reality.

Apple CEO Time Cook described something similar to the metaverse in a recent interview, possibly changing his mind about a digital world to enhance our own.

The most recent revelation about Cook's changing ideas about AR/VR technology and the metaverse comes from an interview in GQ. "My thinking always evolves. Steve taught me well: never to get married to your convictions of yesterday," Cook mused.

Read more