Monitor deals don’t really get much more grandiose than a big discount on the Apple Studio Display. Usually priced at $1,599, you can buy the Apple Studio Display at Amazon for $1,350. A sizeable saving of $250, this is the ideal chance for anyone who’s been waiting to save big on the classy screen. Sure to be a popular deal, it may not stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at what you need to know. Alternatively, simply hit the buy button below to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

Easily one of the best monitors around provided you can afford it, the Apple Studio Display looks gorgeous. It has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness along with support for one billion colors and P3 wide color. A resolution of 5120 x 2880 is extraordinary and sure to make everything look spectacular. Anyone who has used a high-end MacBook, iPhone, or iPad will know how good Apple screens can look. True Tone support means you get a more natural viewing experience than you’re used to while there’s an anti-reflective coating for better visual comfort and readability. If you’ve been checking out the best Apple Studio Display alternatives, you’ll know the options are more limited than anticipated.

Besides looking great, the Apple Studio Display has other useful features too. It offers a six-speaker sound system as well as studio-quality mics so sound-wise, it’s hard to beat. Besides being ideal for watching your favorite shows or listening to music, it’s great for taking calls too. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera built-in which has Center Stage support so it always keeps you centered in the frame even as you’re moving around. Combined with the studio-quality mics, you’ll seem far more professional on calls than before. The monitor also includes three USB-C ports along with a Thunderbolt port that connects the monitor to your Mac or other Thunderbolt-capable devices with a single cable. It can also charge compatible Mac laptops. If you’ve been comparing the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, you’ll know you’re onto a good thing here.

Usually priced at $1,599, the Apple Studio Display is temporarily down to $1,350 at Amazon. A great discount for a popular monitor, it won’t stay this price for long. If you’re keen to upgrade your home office equipment for less, this is your chance. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

