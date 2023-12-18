 Skip to main content
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $500 off at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.
Asus

Back a few years ago, there was no such thing as a small and light gaming laptop, with them often being large and bulky things that used so much electricity we measured battery life in minutes rather than hours. Luckily, there have been a lot of advances since then, and we’re seeing some excellent smaller gaming laptops going around, which is perfect for those who need a portable option. One of the best of those options is probably the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, and while it usually goes for $1,600, you can grab it from Best Buy now for just $1,100.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has a lot going for it, not the least of which is the GeForce RTX 4060 that’s running under the hood, an entry-level gaming GPU that’s great for playing most free-to-play games out there. Interestingly, the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution and has an impressive 165Hz refresh, both of which are more than the 4060 can handle, but it does give you some leeway in choosing which one you want. So, for example, if you’re playing a game that relies on high framerate, like Counter-Strike or League of Legends, you can lower the resolution to focus on that. If you’re playing something more narrative-focused, you can raise the resolution and lower the framerate.

As for processing power, you get the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, which not only means the G14 can handle most games but also means it can handle most productivity tasks you can throw at it. The same goes for editing, and it will even let you stream to Twitch or YouTube if you want to go that route. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM will also help with that, as well as give you an overall smoother day-to-day experience than if you had less RAM. As for storage, the 512GB is respectable, and while a lot of modern games are quite large, with some smart storage management, you can handle it, or you could always expand the internal storage if you’re tech-inclined.

If you’re looking for a sold entry-level gaming laptop that’s small and has a ton of productivity and editing power behind it, this deal from Best Buy on the G14 is the one to go for, especially at the $1,100 price. Or, if you want something with more power or a bigger screen, there are quite a few gaming laptop deals you can take advantage of.

