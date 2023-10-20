 Skip to main content
One of our favorite gaming laptops just got a big price cut

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy. It’s down to $1,200 from $1,600, for savings of $400 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. There’s no telling when the offer expires or when stocks run out though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, don’t waste any more time. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, with a 14-inch display that features QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device only weighs 3.64 pounds and is 0.73 of an inch thick, so it’s very portable, allowing you to play video games whenever you find time while you’re out and about.

This small package packs a punch though, as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games, and you may even be prepared for some of the best upcoming PC games. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing video games right away.

It’s not hard to find gaming laptop deals online, but if you want to get amazing value out of your purchase, you should go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It’s actually already a steal at its original price of $1,600, so it’s a must-buy device at its discounted price of $1,200. We don’t expect the $400 in savings from Best Buy to be around for long though, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase. Add the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately.

