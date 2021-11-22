Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For the smoothest action possible, monitors need a high refresh rate — the specification that dictates how frequently the panel refreshes its visual information, corresponding with frames per second (fps). Gamers look for high refresh rates to support as much data on screen as possible, a boon to competitive shooters or fighters, while others may want a high refresh rate for video editing or design purposes.

If your GPU is capable of handling higher refresh rates, you may be looking for a 240Hz gaming monitor that can keep up, too. If you want to get the best mainstream refresh rates available while also future-proofing your monitor for the latest performance, then you’ll need 240Hz. Let’s take a look at the top monitors that support it.

Best 240Hz monitors at a glance

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM

Why you should buy this: It’s an all-around strong gaming monitor with an extra-high refresh rate to push your frames per second as far as they can go.

Who it’s for: Gamers who want to max out refresh rate without losing out on G-Sync or a 1440p resolution.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM:

This 27-inch ROG Strix brings an excellent combination of gaming specs, starting with a 240Hz refresh rate that can even be overclocked to 270Hz if you really want to see what the monitor can do. That pairs very well with the WQHDA 2560 x 1440 resolution and the 0.5-millisecond response time, combining both speed and detail to ensure you’re not missing anything. The monitor also comes with G-Sync support for Nvidia users, DisplayHDR 400 for additional image optimization, and Asus’ Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync option. Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0. Gamers will also appreciate the option to experiment with features like Aura Sync RGB lighting, the GamePlus button to enable various gaming enhancements, and modes like Dynamic Shadow Boost.

The only downside of the ROG Strix XG27AQM is that 27 inches may be a bit smaller than some gamers are looking for. However, as long as you don’t need an outsized screen and are playing a normal distance away from the monitor at your battlestation, 27 inches should be fine for almost any game you have in mind.

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA

Why you should buy this: This 240Hz monitor is an excellent curved display.

Who it’s for: Gamers that want a high-performance curved monitor for their station.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA:

The 27-inch Odyssey G7 resembles our first ROG Strix pick in many ways, from the native 240Hz refresh rate to the 2560 x 1440 resolution. However, it differs in a key way: This is a QLED curved monitor, which some gamers prefer for greater immersion — and it can be a bit easier to glance at the edges of the screen if you’re trying to pick up on as many cues as possible. The model also comes with a 1 ms response time, plus support for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, along with HDR 600. We also like the Odyssey’s RGB accent lighting on the back of the monitor, where you will also find HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connections.

Note that while we’ve started with the 27-inch version of the Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA, those looking for the complete curved monitor experience may also want to consider the larger 32-inch version, which expands the screen for even more immersion while keeping that 240Hz refresh rate, albeit for a higher price.

Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP

Why you should buy this: It’s a portable monitor that can hit a 240Hz refresh rate.

Who it’s for: Gamers on the go that want to support their mobile devices with a display that won’t lose any fps.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP:

Portable gaming monitors offer a different kind of solution: These monitor panels are designed to fold up for easy transport in a laptop case or backpack, so you can carry them to where you want to game, then connect them to your laptop, phone, or other device for an upgraded mobile gaming experience. This particular 17.3-inch model not only supports a 240Hz refresh rate but also includes a tripod for more versatile positioning, a 3 ms response time, and 1080p resolution.

The ROG Strix XG17AHP also uses hybrid-sign USB-C and micro-HDMI connections for reliable data speeds and includes adaptive-sync support to avoid tearing issues. When not connected to power, the battery can last for up to three hours of playtime.

Samsung Odyssey G9

Why you should buy this: This massive ultrawide gives you as much screen space as you could want.

Who it’s for: Users that want an enormous screen, high refresh rate, and curved display.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey G9:

If there’s no such thing as too large for your gaming station, you may have an eye for ultrawides — and they don’t get much wider than this curved QLED Odyssey G9 model, with 49 inches of screen space (that’s a 32:9 aspect ratio) and a QHD 5120 x 1440 resolution, combined with a 240Hz refresh rate. For games that support that much space, it can be an incredibly immersive experience or allow you to keep a separate window open while still maxing out your preferred aspect ratio on the other side.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 also offers both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 1 ms response time, and connections that include HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.0. Just be cautious and measure your desk space first so you are sure you have enough room for this massive ultrawide.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521HFL

Why you should buy this: It’s an affordable monitor that still nets you an extra-high refresh rate.

Who it’s for: Buyers on a budget with refresh rate as a top priority.

Why we picked the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521HFL:

Looking for a more affordable pick that still gets you up to 240Hz? This 25-inch Alienware model decreases the size a bit while helping you save a lot of money on that high refresh rate. The 1080p IPS monitor also includes both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, along with a 1 ms response time. The sturdy Alienware design supports plenty of adjustments or easy wall-mounting, along with AlienFX RGB lighting in the back to play with.

Connections for this Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor include DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI, and a collection of both upstream and downstream USB 3.0 ports, especially handy if you have a number of accessories to manage. If you don’t have a problem with the 1080p resolution, this monitor is an excellent way to save some money while getting the specs you want the most.

Editors' Recommendations