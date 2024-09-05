This LG OLED gaming monitor is normally $1,300 — today it’s $700

PC gaming is bigger than ever before, and now more than ever, folks are really starting to invest in the hardware that a fantastic PC rig requires. And one of the most critical parts of a tremendous at-home setup is a big, bright monitor. Fortunately, you’ll find gaming-friendly monitors from brands like Dell, Samsung, and the focus of today’s deals post, LG. We see a lot of great monitor deals in our line of work, but we couldn’t believe this fantastic Best Buy offer when we saw it:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor for $700. This discount will last until the end of day tomorrow (September 6). Usually, this LG monitor sells for $1,300.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear Series

A gaming monitor should be engineered to deliver bright and colorful picture, fast response time, next to no lag, and whatever connections you need to wire up your gaming gear. In the case of the 34-inch UltraGear, you’ll be working with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 resolution, falling somewhere between 1080p and 4K UHD. Supporting refresh rates up to 240Hz and 0.03ms response times, the UltraGear is built to handle everything from demanding single-player gameplay to player-stacked MMORPGs.

One of our favorite parts of the UltraGear is its 800R curve, which does a fantastic job of engulfing you in the action onscreen. This is also a DisplayHDR True Black 400-certified display, which means you can expect some of the best brightness levels, rich colors, and inky blacks. This version of the UltraGear comes with two HDMI ports and DisplayPort connectivity, so you won’t have to worry about compatibility with a new or existing PC.

Other noteworthy features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and a two-year limited warranty from LG. These kinds of Best Buy deals can go quickly, and you only have until the clock strikes midnight on September 6 to take advantage of this offer. Save $600 when you purchase the LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the best gaming PC deals we found this week.