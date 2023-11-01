 Skip to main content
Best Alienware deals: Save on gaming laptops and PCs today

Dell’s Alienware brand is one of the most trusted names in the gaming industry, so it should be one of your top options if you’re looking for gaming laptop deals or gaming PC deals. The stylish designs and powerful performance don’t come cheap though, so you’re going to want to take advantage of Alienware deals so that you can enjoy some savings with your purchase. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers here to help you pick your next gaming machine, but you need to hurry with your decision on what to buy because some of these discounts won’t last long.

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop (RTX 4060) — $1,300, was $1,600

Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough to play the best PC games without any issues. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite titles on its 512GB SSD as soon as you set it up.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop — $1,700, was $2,000

Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The 14-inch display, featuring QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, of the Alienware X14 R2 gaming laptop not only keeps it portable, but it also gives justice to the performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. There’s plenty of space for your video games in its 1TB SSD, which also ships with Windows 11 Home.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop — $1,750, was $1,950

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware Aurora R16, the latest version of the brand’s gaming desktops, features a redesigned chassis, but it maintains the dependable performance that Alienware gaming PCs are known for. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It also packs a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Alienware m18 gaming laptop — $2,200, was $2,500

Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you don’t need portability from your gaming laptop as you’d rather have a large display, go for the Alienware m18. It features an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, so you’ll have a great look at your video games. You can play them at the highest graphic settings with the device’s 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and you can install multiple titles on its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Alienware x16 gaming laptop — $3,200, was $3,800

Diablo 4 running on the Alienware x16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware x16 gaming laptop is ready for the best upcoming PC games for the next few years with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It also offers a decently-sized 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop (RTX 4090) — $3,400, was $3,900

Alienware Aurora R15 clear panel.
Alienware

If you want more power out of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop, go for this version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you don’t need to hassle yourself with installing an operating system.

