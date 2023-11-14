VPNs can provide you with a lot of added benefits. For example, you can use them to get around geo-locked content, especially if you’re traveling, or you can use them to encrypt your connection so that snooping noses have less of a chance to see what you’re doing. Luckily, with the big sales going on in November, there are a lot of great early Black Friday deals on VPNs you can take advantage of. We’ve collected our favorite one below, as well as some alternatives, so be sure to click through and check the ones that sound interesting.

Best VPN Black Friday Deal

NordVPN is probably one of the best-known VPNs out there and is even on our list of best VPNs out there. So, if you’re looking to pick up a VPN, NordVPN is having a great Black Friday sale you can take advantage of and save yourself a considerable amount of money. The best deal it has is the 27-month Plus plan going for $108 instead of $286, which comes out to be $4 a month, and the best part is that it comes with many added benefits besides the VPN. As part of the Plus plan, you also get yourself malware protection, tracker and ad blockers, a password manager, and a data breach detector, which is a great deal for just $4 a month.

On the other hand, if you opt for the slightly more expensive Complete package, you get all the stuff in the Plus package in addition to 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage through Nordlocker. It only costs an extra $1 a month, so $135 for the 27-month subscription is great if you need to keep your files safe online. NordVPN is also pretty much on every device you can think of, whether it’s Chrome VPN extensions or a Fire TV Stick VPN.

More VPN Black Friday Deals We Love

While NordVPN is great, it might not be the best solution for everybody, so if you’d like to check out a few other options, we’ve collected deals on some of the most popular VPNs below.

