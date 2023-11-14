 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best VPN Black Friday deals you can (and should) shop now

Albert Bassili
By
A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

VPNs can provide you with a lot of added benefits. For example, you can use them to get around geo-locked content, especially if you’re traveling, or you can use them to encrypt your connection so that snooping noses have less of a chance to see what you’re doing. Luckily, with the big sales going on in November, there are a lot of great early Black Friday deals on VPNs you can take advantage of. We’ve collected our favorite one below, as well as some alternatives, so be sure to click through and check the ones that sound interesting.

Best VPN Black Friday Deal

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

NordVPN is probably one of the best-known VPNs out there and is even on our list of best VPNs out there. So, if you’re looking to pick up a VPN, NordVPN is having a great Black Friday sale you can take advantage of and save yourself a considerable amount of money. The best deal it has is the 27-month Plus plan going for $108 instead of $286, which comes out to be $4 a month, and the best part is that it comes with many added benefits besides the VPN. As part of the Plus plan, you also get yourself malware protection, tracker and ad blockers, a password manager, and a data breach detector, which is a great deal for just $4 a month.

On the other hand, if you opt for the slightly more expensive Complete package, you get all the stuff in the Plus package in addition to 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage through Nordlocker. It only costs an extra $1 a month, so $135 for the 27-month subscription is great if you need to keep your files safe online. NordVPN is also pretty much on every device you can think of, whether it’s Chrome VPN extensions or a Fire TV Stick VPN.

Related

More VPN Black Friday Deals We Love

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

While NordVPN is great, it might not be the best solution for everybody, so if you’d like to check out a few other options, we’ve collected deals on some of the most popular VPNs below.

  • Express VPN 12-month subscription —
  • Surfshark 24-month subscription —
  • IPVanish 24-month subscription —
  • AtlasVPN 36-month subscription —
  • Hotspot Shield 12-month subscription —
  • PrivadoVPN 24-month subscription —
  • CyberGhost 26-month subscription —
  • PureVPN 27-month subscription —
  • TunnelBear 36-month subscription —
  • Private Internet Access 39-month subscription —
  • Kaspersky VPN 12-month subscription —
  • AdGuard VPN 26-month subscription —
  • StrongVPN 12-month subscription —
  • Proton VPN 26-month subscription —
  • VPN Unlimited 12-month subscription —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Early Black Friday laptop deal knocks $450 off the Dell XPS 15
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

If you're thinking of getting a laptop that's both thin and light, your mind might immediately go to something like the MacBook Air 15, which certainly satisfies those criteria. But grabbing a MacBook means you must enter Apple's ecosystem, and for many folks, that's too big an ask. Luckily, Dell has a solution for you in the form of the Dell XPS 15, which is equally thin and light but doesn't require you to buy into the Apple ecosystem. Even better, there are some great Black Friday deals on the XPS 15 from Dell, such as this one, which lowers the price from the usual $1,999 to $1,549.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 is quite powerful and can easily compete with the MacBook Air 15, especially with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H running under the hood. That's a mid-to-high-end processor that will easily knock most productivity tasks out of the park, and it might even let you get some editing work done as well. Interestingly, Dell also throws an RTX 3050 graphics card in there, which means you'll be able to get some basic gaming done, making this a very versatile laptop regardless of whether it's for work or personal use.

Read more
The best gaming keyboard Black Friday deals on Logitech and more
Product image of the Fnatic STEAK65 LP low profile gaming keyboard.

As Black Friday approaches, some early deals are popping up on luxury tech that you might not consider buying without a discount. If you've been gaming on a standard keyboard, or even the built-in on your laptop, it might be time to upgrade to a real gaming keyboard. Black Friday deals give you the option to buy some for as cheap as $20. We've pulled our favorite gaming keyboard deal currently available as well as some other good options like Logitech, Razer and Corsair.
Best gaming keyboard Black Friday deal

Our favorite gaming keyboard deal in early Black Friday sales is this discount on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Keyboard. The Asus ROG Strix Flare II topped the list of the best gaming keyboards, so it's only fitting that the older model would be our favorite current deal. You can grab the Strix Flare I for $110 at Walmart, which is $41 off its regular price of $151. This is an early Black Friday deal, but that doesn't mean it will stick around for the rest of the shopping holiday.

Read more
The best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Best Buy is having one of the biggest early Black Friday sales events, so if you want to pick up a new gaming laptop, it's a great option, especially since it has such a wide selection from both AMD and Intel. It's also worth checking out the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership; one or two of the deals below have extra discounts if you have it. For the most part though, we've done our best to shy away from any deals that require My Best Buy or anything of that sort.

Best Buy Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Read more