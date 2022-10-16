 Skip to main content
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more

Monica J. White
By

Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.

With a budget in the $1,000 range, you'll be able to pick and choose between some of the best monitors the market currently has to offer. Here's our list of favorites, including models for all kinds of games and setups.

LG 27GN950-B UltraGear
LG 27GN950-B
Best gaming monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
ASUS ROG Swift 32” 1440P Gaming Monitor (PG329Q-W) - White, QHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, 175Hz, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, G-Sync Compatible, Eye Care, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, DisplayHDR600
Asus ROG Swift PG329Q
Best large gaming monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
Acer Predator Gaming X34 (2021)
Acer Predator X34
Best high-end gaming monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R
BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R
Best value gaming monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Gigabyte M32U
Best 4K gaming monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521H
Alienware AW2521H
Best esports monitor under $1,000
Jump to details
LG 27GN950-B monitor.

LG 27GN950-B

Best gaming monitor under $1,000

Pros
  • Remarkably cheap for a 4K monitor
  • High refresh rate
  • IPS panel with high brightness
Cons
  • No HDMI 2.1
  • Unimpressive contrasts

Why you should buy this: If you want a 4K display with high refresh rates, this monitor can do it all at an attractive price.

Who’s it for: Gamers and everyone else who wants a fast yet image-focused monitor.

Why we picked the LG 27GN950-B:

4K displays are still on the expensive side in most cases, so LG fills an important gap in the market by bringing 4K to the budget buyer. Combining 4K UHD resolution with a refresh rate of 160Hz is really rare at this price point, making this quite a steal. The lack of HDMI 2.1 makes this monitor better suited for PC gamers rather than current-generation console users, but if you’re OK with the slower refresh rate of 2.0, it will work just fine, and it'll shine both in swift esports titles and image-focused RPGs.

With its crisp visuals and superb color accuracy, this gaming display is also surprisingly well-suited to graphic, photo, and video editing work. If you don’t want to deal with the huge price tag of an ultrawide 4K screen, this 27-inch model would make a great alternative as part of a multiple-monitor professional setup.

LG 27GN950-B UltraGear
LG 27GN950-B
Best gaming monitor under $1,000
Asus ROG Swift PG329Q-W monitor.

Asus ROG Swift PG329Q

Best large gaming monitor under $1,000

Pros
  • 175Hz refresh rate
  • IPS QHD panel
  • Intensely bright
Cons
  • The contrast could be better
  • The screen could be too big for some setups

Why you should buy this: It's a well-rounded 1440p monitor for gamers of all kinds.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want low-motion blur and sharp visuals without making a crazy investment in 4K.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Swift PG329Q:

This monitor includes all the features a gamer needs: a high-res display, a 175Hz refresh rate, beautiful visuals thanks to the IPS QHD panel, and it’s even VESA HDR600-certified for a more true-to-life color experience. Using both G-Sync and Asus’ own ELMB Sync technology, this monitor cuts down on motion blur so you can see detail even when running around in-game.

With the shadow boost settings, you can deepen and clarify dark areas without messing with the brightness, allowing you to spot enemies lurking in the shadows. The high refresh rate and IPS technology create ultra-sharp gaming visuals with low motion blur, perfect for high frame rate action RPG, racing, and FPS games. If this one is too big for your liking, there's a very similar offering in Asus arsenal — the Asus ROG Swift 27-inch with a 240Hz refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Swift 32” 1440P Gaming Monitor (PG329Q-W) - White, QHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, 175Hz, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, G-Sync Compatible, Eye Care, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, DisplayHDR600
Asus ROG Swift PG329Q
Best large gaming monitor under $1,000
Acer Predator x34 monitor.

Acer Predator X34

Best high-end gaming monitor under $1,000

Pros
  • Huge 34-inch curved display
  • 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a huge field of view
  • Competitive refresh rate
Cons
  • Expensive
  • May be too big for some setups

Why you should buy this: If you’re looking to leave the multi-monitor scene, this huge curved display provides all the space you need for immersive gaming or multitasking.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want a full 178-degree field of view to add extra immersion to their gaming sessions.

Why we picked the Acer Predator X34:

This huge curved display really delivers a new kind of experience compared to flat monitors. The ultrawide aspect ratio is perfect for MOBAs, MMOs, or simulation games, allowing you to see more of the world around you for ultimate immersion. You can bid farewell to your multi-monitor setup with this screen, so while it is expensive and it barely fits in the under-$1,000 range, it still can mean savings if you're buying just one instead of two.

Nvidia G-Sync technology and a refresh rate of up to 180Hz when overclocked create super-sharp visuals with minimal motion blur for high frame rate games. The monitor is also height adjustable, and it swivels and tilts, so you can achieve the perfect setup on your desk.

Acer Predator Gaming X34 (2021)
Acer Predator X34
Best high-end gaming monitor under $1,000
benq mobiuz ex3410r review 06
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R

Best value gaming monitor under $1,000

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Bright, vibrant colors
  • Solid DisplayHDR 400 performance
  • Excellent integrated speakers
  • Automatic source/preset mapping
  • Included remote
  • Decent overdrive settings
Cons
  • Menu is a little clunky
  • Not well-suited for color work

Why you should buy this: Despite its size and decently high refresh rate, this monitor is so affordable it almost made it onto our best monitors under $500 list.

Who’s it for: Gamers interested in an ultrawide curved screen without breaking the bank.

**Why we picked the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R: **

The speakers on this monitor are top-notch, which is a common feature of BenQ-branded products. The 2.1 audio system renders PC speakers utterly unnecessary, and you can even control the sound where you sit with the handy remote control. With DisplayHDR 400 capabilities and a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor can handle any game you throw at it beautifully, and that really is a feat. It's a truly incredible value in this price range.

The BenQ Mobiuz is a stunning ultrawide, curved display with a VA panel that offers a good balance of contrasts and viewing angles. There’s also an ambient light sensor at the bottom of the monitor that tracks your environment and adjusts brightness and color settings on the display to keep the strain on your eyes to a minimum.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R
BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R
Best value gaming monitor under $1,000
Control on Gigabyte M32U.

Gigabyte M32U

Best 4K gaming monitor under $1,000

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • One of the only 32-inch 4K monitors with a high refresh rate
  • Excellent post-calibration color accuracy
  • Two HDMI 2.1 ports
  • Built-in KVM switch
  • Inexpensive
Cons
  • Poor HDR performance
  • Subpar stand
  • Bad pre-calibration color accuracy

Why you should buy this: If you play games that are mostly focused on visuals but still want the fast 144Hz refresh rate.

Who's it for: Gamers who want a good balance of image quality and responsiveness.

Why we picked the Gigabyte M32U:

Gigabyte is known for high-quality gaming products, and this monitor is no exception. This is a large 32-inch 4K display with an IPS panel and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. It ticks every box most gamers look for when shopping for a new gaming monitor, and yet, it manages to keep the price at a reasonable level. You can buy it regardless of whether you're a console or PC gamer — thanks to HDMI 2.1, it can work well with both.

While you'll have to spend some time calibrating this monitor until it delivers solid color accuracy, once you go through that trouble, you'll be pleased with the stunning imagery it can provide. This is a monitor that will accompany you through immersive RPGs and fast-paced esports titles alike.

Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Gigabyte M32U
Best 4K gaming monitor under $1,000
Alienware AW2521H monitor.

Alienware AW2521H

Best esports monitor under $1,000

Pros
  • Lightning-fast refresh rates
  • Great for esports titles
  • Inexpensive
Cons
  • Not useful for color work

Why you should buy this: If you're into really fast-paced games that benefit from ultra-high refresh rates.

Who's it for: Gamers and other users who care more about the responsiveness of a monitor rather than the colors.

Why we picked the Alienware AW2521H:

Slowly but surely, a 144Hz refresh rate is becoming the new standard that most gamers aim for. However, some brands like Acer or Alienware aim to up the ante and release monitors with much, much higher refresh rates. The Alienware AW2521H is one of them, hitting a whopping 360Hz. It's the perfect monitor for esports titles along the likes of League of Legends or Fortnite because it will actually improve your gameplay with how fast and responsive it is.

The IPS panel delivers solid colors, especially for a monitor such as this, but it could do a bit better in terms of contrasts — a frequent problem with these panels. This is a 1080p monitor, so some gamers may want to switch up to a 1440p instead, but if you mostly care about getting a trustworthy screen that will boost your stats in your favorite games, this is it.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521H
Alienware AW2521H
Best esports monitor under $1,000

Frequently Asked Questions

Which display panel should I pick?

The best display panel for you depends on your needs and priorities when it comes to computer displays. For example, TN panels have the fastest response times but the poorest color quality, while VA panels have better color but the slowest response times. IPS panels are capable of 1ms response times and have the best color accuracy of the three, though they lose to VA on contrast and may suffer from glare issues.

While these are distinct differences, you’re not going to ruin your gaming experience by choosing the “wrong” one. As a general rule of thumb, competitive gamers tend to prefer TN panels, balanced gamers like VAs, and IPS panels are great for graphics enthusiasts. You can always pick up a 144Hz or above monitor with an IPS panel that serves up the best of both worlds; while TN panels might still be faster, you'll be able to enjoy a balanced experience.

Which monitor brand is most reliable?

Most big-name monitor brands are reliable in the sense that you’ll receive a quality product and customer support for any problems you might have. Some of the most well-known brands include Samsung, Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo, LG, Dell, and BenQ, but there are of course many others. You should check out our roundup of the best monitors if you want to see all of the best brands in one place.

For long life, LG is a reliable brand with years and years of experience in screen manufacturing. If you’re interested in sound quality, BenQ has a strong commitment to built-in audio, although realistically, you'd be better off just investing in a set of speakers. Asus, Gigabyte, and Acer tend to service gamers with a strong inclination toward esports. Samsung tends to focus on visuals, although in recent years, it definitely caters to gamers too.

Is a curved monitor better for gaming?

Curved monitors don’t provide any additional performance, and other than the shape, they are identical to flat-screen monitors. The biggest benefits are the immersive effects and viewing comfort they provide due to how the curved shape emulates the natural way our eyes see the world.

It should also be noted that while an ultrawide curved screen will let you see more of a game if you’re playing something like an RPG, many competitive games like first-person shooters don’t allow larger displays to provide an advantage.

