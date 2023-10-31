 Skip to main content
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Get a new workhorse for $130

Lenovo is known as one of the best laptop brands because it’s long been associated with reliability, so you should be looking at Lenovo laptop deals if you want a new workhorse for your day-to-day tasks. The offers that we’ve rounded up here range from budget devices to high-end machines, so there should be something for everyone. However, you should move quickly — we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains, so if you see a deal that you like, we advise you to complete your purchase as soon as possible to be able to enjoy the savings.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $130, was $200

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.
Lenovo

For one of the most affordable laptop deals that you can buy right now, go for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. You shouldn’t expect powerful performance from such a cheap laptop, but it’s enough for basic tasks like typing documents and doing online research with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop features a 14-inch HD screen, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode in a 64GB eMMC that you can supplement with cloud storage services.

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 — $149, was $424

The Lenovo 14w laptop, with angled views on the front and back.
Lenovo

The second-generation Lenovo 14w is another cheap laptop that’s meant for simple functions, as it’s equipped with the AMD 3015e processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It’s got a 128GB SSD for storage with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, which will let you access the more advanced features of the operating system, and it’s got a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $469, was $499

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash / Digital Trends

Instead of Windows, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 runs on Google’s Chrome OS, a web-focused operating system that makes Chromebooks run faster than you expect despite low-end components like this laptop’s second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. From tablet mode, it transforms to laptop mode by attaching its keyboard cover that also serves as protection for its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 — $549, was $1,449

Front angle of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop against a white background.
Lenovo

The second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X13 maximizes Windows 11 Pro with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also offers more storage with its 256GB SSD, and it features a sharp and colorful screen with WUXGA resolution on its 13.3-inch display.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $880, was $1,100

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is also a 2-in-1 laptop, but it falls under the convertible category. You can change it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen all the way back with the help of its 360-degree hinges. It’s also no slouch when it comes to performance, as it’s equipped with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,160, was $2,319

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The 11th-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues the line’s amazing business class capabilities, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have ample storage space in its 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and you’ll be getting a good look at your projects on the laptop’s 14-inch display with WUXGA resolution.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 — $1,300, was $1,680

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is a perfectly capable gaming laptop that can run the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll enjoy your favorite titles on its 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install several games on its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i — $3,000, was $3,600

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 7i challenges the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which will allow you to stream or run multiple apps while you’re playing, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop also features a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, and a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

