Best refurbished MacBook deals: Get a MacBook Air for $200

If you want to buy one of Apple’s MacBooks but you’re strapped for cash and the discounts that you see from retailers’ MacBook deals don’t get them cheap enough, there’s another option for you — buy a refurbished MacBook. You’ll have to get the device from a trustworthy source though, so that you’ll be sure that the device will be fully functional, in excellent condition, and backed by a warranty. To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up the best refurbished MacBook deals that you can shop right now. Taking advantage of any of these offers will save your wallet from getting emptied, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure how long they’ll last.

Apple MacBook Air 2015 — $200, was $210

The 2015 Apple MacBook Air is far from the powerhouse that it used to be when it was released several years ago, but it can still get the job done if you’re dealing with basic tasks. The laptop is equipped with a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel HD graphics 6000, and 4GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD for ample storage space. The 11.6-inch screen, which offers 1366 x 768 resolution, keeps the 2015 Apple MacBook Air compact. It runs on the MacOS X 10.10 Yosemite out of the box, but it can be upgraded to MacOS 12 Monterey.

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 — $449

The 2017 Apple MacBook Pro comes with a bit more power under the hood with a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 600, and 8GB of RAM, which is already at the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The refurbished MacBook Pro also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, and a 128GB SSD with a fresh installation of MacOS 10.14 Mojave, but you can upgrade the operating system to the MacOS 13 Ventura.

Apple MacBook Pro 2016 — $509

The refurbished 2016 Apple MacBook Pro is slightly more expensive than the 2017 model primarily because of two reasons — the faster 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor that’s combined with integrated Intel Iris Graphics 550 and 8GB of RAM, and the replacement of the function keys on the keyboard with the multi-purpose Touch Bar. The MacBook Pro also comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display and MacOS 10.14 Mojave pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, with the option to upgrade up to MacOS 12 Monterey.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 — $590

With the 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, and 8GB of RAM, the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro comes closer to modern laptop capabilities. It’s still not as fast as modern MacBooks, but this refurbished MacBook Pro can get things done faster and more efficiently. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, the Touch Bar, and MacOS 10.15 Catalina pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD. You can upgrade the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro up to the MacOS 13 Ventura.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 — $895

The Apple MacBook Air 2022, which is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, is a currently supported model with a sticker price of $1,199, so it’s a surprise that it’s already available as a refurbished device. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with MacOS 13 Ventura pre-loaded. With these specifications, the Apple MacBook Air 2022 can handle everything that you throw at it, which is partially why it’s the best budget choice in our roundup of the best MacBooks.

Editors' Recommendations