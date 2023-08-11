 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best refurbished MacBook deals: Get a MacBook Air for $200

Lucas Coll
By

If you want to buy one of Apple’s MacBooks but you’re strapped for cash and the discounts that you see from retailers’ MacBook deals don’t get them cheap enough, there’s another option for you — buy a refurbished MacBook. You’ll have to get the device from a trustworthy source though, so that you’ll be sure that the device will be fully functional, in excellent condition, and backed by a warranty.  To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up the best refurbished MacBook deals that you can shop right now. Taking advantage of any of these offers will save your wallet from getting emptied, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure how long they’ll last.

Apple MacBook Air 2015 — $200, was $210

The 11.6-inch MacBook Air, closed and placed on top of a bag.
Blake Patterson/Flickr / Flickr

The 2015 Apple MacBook Air is far from the powerhouse that it used to be when it was released several years ago, but it can still get the job done if you’re dealing with basic tasks. The laptop is equipped with a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel HD graphics 6000, and 4GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD for ample storage space. The 11.6-inch screen, which offers 1366 x 768 resolution, keeps the 2015 Apple MacBook Air compact. It runs on the MacOS X 10.10 Yosemite out of the box, but it can be upgraded to MacOS 12 Monterey.

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 — $449

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro on a white background.
Apple

The 2017 Apple MacBook Pro comes with a bit more power under the hood with a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 600, and 8GB of RAM, which is already at the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The refurbished MacBook Pro also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, and a 128GB SSD with a fresh installation of MacOS 10.14 Mojave, but you can upgrade the operating system to the MacOS 13 Ventura.

Related

Apple MacBook Pro 2016 — $509

MacBook Pro 13-Inch with Touch Bar (Mid-2019)
Apple

The refurbished 2016 Apple MacBook Pro is slightly more expensive than the 2017 model primarily because of two reasons — the faster 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor that’s combined with integrated Intel Iris Graphics 550 and 8GB of RAM, and the replacement of the function keys on the keyboard with the multi-purpose Touch Bar. The MacBook Pro also comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display and MacOS 10.14 Mojave pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, with the option to upgrade up to MacOS 12 Monterey.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 — $590

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 with the Touch Bar.
Apple

With the 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, and 8GB of RAM, the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro comes closer to modern laptop capabilities. It’s still not as fast as modern MacBooks, but this refurbished MacBook Pro can get things done faster and more efficiently. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, the Touch Bar, and MacOS 10.15 Catalina pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD. You can upgrade the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro up to the MacOS 13 Ventura.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 — $895

The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air 2022, which is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, is a currently supported model with a sticker price of $1,199, so it’s a surprise that it’s already available as a refurbished device. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with MacOS 13 Ventura pre-loaded. With these specifications, the Apple MacBook Air 2022 can handle everything that you throw at it, which is partially why it’s the best budget choice in our roundup of the best MacBooks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
Best Apple Deals: MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, iMacs, AirTags and more
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Pretty much all Apple products are some of the best-in-class for their respective type of tech. However, you do pay for the privilege with many devices like iPads or MacBooks costing a little more than non-Apple variants. That's why it's so useful to find great Apple deals like the ones below. We've picked out some of the best ways to save substantially on highly sought after Apple products from accessories to AirPods and more. Take a look below at some of our favorite Apple deals right now.
AirTags (4-pack) -- $89, was $99

If you worry about misplacing items, you need Apple AirTags. With a simple one-tap setup, your iPhone or iPad is instantly connected to an AirTag so that you can always use find items via the Find My app. That could be your car keys, your bag, or anything else that you can fit or slip an AirTag into. If you misplace something, you can simply put the AirTag into Lost Mode to be notified when it's detected in the Find My network helping you pin it down. You can also play a sound through the built-in speaker if you know it's nearby but you're not sure if it's worth moving the couch to find it.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are underway in mere hours, and there are some great MacBook deals included. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Don’t miss these Prime Day air fryer deals, from just $20
best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

With Prime Day deals in full swing today, among the best Prime Day smart home deals are a huge variety of air fryers to take advantage of. The best air fryers can be a welcome addition to the smart home, particularly if the household could use a quick, easy way to prepare meals. If you’re looking to spend a few extra bucks after landing one of the best smart kitchen appliances this Prime Day, look no further than an air fryer. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day air fryer deals available — all you have to do is read onward for details on the right one for you.
Our favorite Prime Day air fryer deal

Bella’s Pro Series of air fryers revolutionize cooking with high performance circular heat technology. This is a much cleaner and healthier alternative to frying food with oil, and it can even be a tastier option. Air frying circulates heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food, and this two-quart Bella Pro Series model utilizes a 1,200-watt heating system, which is so powerful that the air fryer requires no preheating whatsoever.

Read more