Best Chromebook deals: Get a new laptop from $114

With super fast boot times, excellent productivity support, and full access to the Google Play store and Android apps, Chromebooks are perfect for people who need a mobile workstation. They’re affordable, resource-light, and the perfect choice for those who are always connected, thanks to the cloud-based software. There are also a ton of different Chromebook options to choose from. For example, students and those on a tight budget can go with a cheaper model, and those who want something with a bit more power under the hood — for graphic design work or gaming — that option is available too. Of course, you’ll need to cruise through some of the best Chromebook deals to get a great price.

If you’re shopping for a new Chromebook, you’ll find everything from simple, budget-friendly netbooks to featherweight ultrabooks packed with features like 4K touchscreens, so there are plenty of options for every budget. Sounds good, right? Keep reading and we’ll take you through this week’s best Chromebook deals.

Today’s best Chromebook deals

Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 Chromebook — $114, was $189

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, why not grab one of the best laptop deals around? The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 2-in-1 is ultra-light and portable, making it a great choice for younger students looking for a portable, affordable device for typing up notes and completing assignments. It has a spacious keyboard for its size, so it’s comfortable to type on.

The 11.6-inch Touch display with HD resolution is ideal for productivity or watching your favorite shows, with integrated Intel graphics allowing you to stream 4K content or play games in up to 720p. Under the hood, the Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of memory mean this Chromebook can handle most basic activities and multitasking, and there’s 64GB of eMMC storage, which can easily be upgraded with a MicroSD card. Add in a built-in front-facing HD webcam with mic for online classes and video calls, plus solid battery life of up to 10 hours to see students through classes and study sessions, and it’s easy to see why this Chromebook is so popular.

Samsung Chromebook 4 — $147, was $199

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is an 11.6-inch Chromebook with Samsung’s classic style for flair. It has fairly light components, with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Those won’t be running any modern video games, but they’ll do fine processing text documents and watching TV. It has an HD LED display and a built-in webcam. All of this is wrapped up in a lightweight but durable chassis, making this a great option for students or professionals who need to carry their laptop with them.

HP Chromebook 11a — $160, was $260

Affordable, small, and designed to get you in and out quick, this Chromebook isn’t packed to the brim with power but that’s okay, it’s not necessary. It utilizes a MediaTek MT8183 processor, with integrated MediaTek graphics, 4GB of system memory, and has 32GB of eMMC storage.

The display is an 11.6-inch HD panel, non-touch, with anti-glare support and a brightness rating of 220 nits. There is a 720p HD webcam on the front for video calls, meetings, and quick snaps if you need a photo in a pinch. Otherwise, this is a good choice for productivity tasks, or using Android apps with a keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook — $180, was $299

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a hybrid between a Chromebook and a tablet. It’s Lenovo’s lightweight answer to the Microsoft Surface. It has a 10.1-inch screen, so it’s fairly compact. Its keyboard can be detached if you want to use it as a tablet, and there is a built-in stand on the back. It has budget-minded internals, so you won’t be able to power up any games, but its display is impressive for its size. It runs at a resolution of 1920 x 1200, so streamed movies will look as good as they can on a small screen. Overall its a great option for flexibility and portability on a budget.

HP Chromebook x360 — $210, was $235

This two-in-one has an HD edge-to-edge touchscreen display, and a convertible-type 360-degree hinge that lets you swap seamlessly between a traditional laptop or a tablet-like device. Inside is an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of system memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s double the storage of most comparable models.

Battery life is estimated to last for about 13 hours and 30 minutes of moderate use, with Intel WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 for wireless connectivity options. Don’t sleep on this offer if you want a capable backup or a tablet, but don’t want to give up the full-size keyboard.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Chromebook — $229, was $340

With a 15.6-inch full HD screen, you’re getting more real estate than a lot of other Chromebooks, which is better while watching streaming or online media, editing documents, checking out photos, and much more. However, the performance is what really sets the stage for satisfying experiences, and inside is an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, with clock speeds of 1.1GHz, and 4GB of LPDDR4 system memory.

For storage, you get 64GB of eMMC, but a media card reader and several USB ports mean you can also plug in some extra storage if you need it. Don’t forget the Chrome OS has full Google Play support which means you can download and install Android apps and games on this. You also use your primary Google account to sign-in to Chrome OS — if you’ve never used a Chromebook before.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $249, was $299

The 14-inch HP Chromebook strikes a nice balance between its budget and its internals. It’s nothing flashy, but 4GB of memory, an Intel Celeron processor and a modest but dedicated graphics card mean it can tackle some tasks that a standard Chromebook couldn’t. It has 64GB of internal eMMC storage, so you can still access your documents when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. It has a built-in webcam that gets an impressive 720p resolution, so you’ll look good on your video calls,

HP Chromebook 14a — $250, was $310

Consider this HP’s take on the Chromebook craze, with a stylish and aesthetically pleasing design overall, and comparable power tucked away inside. The 14-inch HD micro-edge display is captivating, and thanks to Intel UHD Graphics 600 it can handle 4K quality content smoothly.

It features an Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core processor, with clock speeds up to 2.6GHz, plus 4GB of system memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Chrome OS has security built-in and makes updating both the system and all installed apps super easy. The USB Type-C power port can handle SuperSpeed charging and data transfers. You can also connect to an external display from the same port.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 — $369, was $449

Samsung’s two-in-one Chromebook is powerful, beautiful, and has a long-lasting battery, which makes it quite functional too. Let’s start with the detailed 12.4-inch display which has slim bezels and edge-to-edge viewing for a more immersive media experience, when you decide to watch something on it. It is a touchscreen and supports a maximum resolution of 2560 by 1600 which is quite impressive for this type of system.

It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, with clock speeds up to 2.8GHz, and 4GB of system memory. Intel UHD Graphics give you a little more performance for your buck, especially if you’re going to use this to play some Android games — available through Google Play, by the way. You also get a whopping 128GB of eMMC storage which is far more than any other comparable Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $379, was $499

The system memory and the large screen are the big draw here. Why? Because most Chromebook come with 4GB of RAM, but this one has 8GB of LPDDR4. It also features a stunning 17.3-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen panel, which is large, vibrant, and lots of fun to use. Then you get 64GB of eMMC storage for photos, documents, and offline apps.

Up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge is possible, even with that large and gorgeous display. WiFi 6 wireless connectivity is here too for faster, more reliable connections. If you were to crack open the case, you’d find an Intel Pentium N6000 processor.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE — $449, was $649

Gaming PCs don’t have to break the budget, as proven by this Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Immerse yourself in cloud gaming, with access to thousands of the latest games. They’ll all look stunning on the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display feels larger than it is, too, thanks to narrow bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Power through even the most demanding games with the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, backed by 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, for smooth multitasking and cloud gaming. There’s a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) on board too, which loads faster and runs faster than other hard drives, so your gaming doesn’t need to slow down for a second.

When are the best Chromebook deals?

The biggest sales are fairly easy to spot. Think of a major holiday and there’s probably going to be a sale around then. The brightest highlights are Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Both are major sales events which means retailers cut the price of highly sought-after technology significantly during those times. It’s likely we’ll see some of the best Chromebook deals of the year then, but you’ll need to be quick. Black Friday and Cyber Monday stock tend to be strictly limited which means once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you might miss out.

Alternatively, Prime Day is a key time for sales, too. It’s Amazon’s exclusive sales event, but often other retailers get in on the act and cut their own prices around the same time. Again, technology is some of the most highly sought-after stuff so discounts are pretty deep.

However, there’s a big catch to all of this — timing. Prime Day is not until the summer and Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t until near the end of the year. In all cases, you’re going to need to wait to snag one of the best Chromebook deals. There’s not even any guarantee that the deals will be better, though; if you need a Chromebook now, you probably won’t want to wait that long to get one. For one thing, if your existing setup has died, can you last months without a laptop or Chromebook? It’s unlikely, so you’ll need to look for the best offers going right now instead.

If for some reason you can wait it out then do so, but we won’t blame you if you have to dive right in. If nothing else, sales events can be stressful as stock flies out faster so by buying now, you don’t have to worry about stressing over your plans and beating the rush that comes around these big sales events. Plus, you get the benefit of your new Chromebook straight away rather than having to wait for months.

