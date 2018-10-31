Digital Trends
Leaked Costco Black Friday ad reveals crazy savings on the Dell XPS 13, more

Black Friday is still several weeks away, but Costco’s holiday shopping season deals have already leaked online on Best Black Friday. The deals include big savings on all sorts of electronics, including the Dell XPS 13, HP Chromebooks, iPads, and even a Dell monitor.

Costco might be closed for Thanksgiving but the leaked ad hints at several online-only savings for November 22 only. Those savings include $500 off the Dell XPS 13 with 16 GB Memory and a 1 TB SSD, bringing the overall price down from $2,000 to $1,500. That is a significant value, considering that it is currently rare to see a slim and light laptop with a 4K touch display and fast and spacious SSD storage for such a good price online.

Also included in the one-day-only online sale is a $70 savings on an iPad model which brings its price down from $320 to $250. Additionally, Costco also is offering $100 off the HP 14 Chromebook with 4 GB of RAM and a 32 GB SSD, bringing the price down from $300 to $200.

Elsewhere, the online-only deals include $100 off a Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop with 12 GB memory plus a 1 TB HDD. Also included is $70 off a Dell Ultrasharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor. In this case, the HDD might slow down the Lenovo, but the added touchscreen is still a big plus, cutting the price down from $550 and making for a nice chance to bundle and save with the Dell monitor.

There are some limits on these purchases to keep in mind. You only can buy 5 of the XPS 13 or Lenovo laptops, and also of the HP Chromebook. As for iPad and the Dell Monitor, those come with purchase limits of 2. You’ll also need to pay Costco’s membership fee to enjoy these discounts, but it may very well be worth investing to enjoy these prices.

Costco’s other sales are set to kick off on Sunday, November 18, and will go on through November 26, or while supplies last. Most of the big in-store sales include cutbacks on clothing, jewelry, appliances, digital cameras, and furniture.

Other retailers also have similar sales planned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including Macy’s and Best Buy. Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

