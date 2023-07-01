You may be confused to hear of a Black Friday deal in July, but it’s mostly what most retailers call their big July sale, which they often use to compete with and profit from Amazon’s Prime Day. As such, many great deals are floating around, including from Dell, which has a discount on pretty much everything, from laptops and PCs to monitors. So, without wasting too much time, let’s jump right into some of their best deals.

Dell 27 Monitor SE2722H — $120, was $160

If you’re looking for a great budget monitor, you don’t have to go further than the Dell SE2722H, which gives you a great VA panel and thin bezels for a great viewing experience. While it only comes in an FHD resolution, it does have a 75Hz refresh rate, which isn’t necessarily ideal for gaming, but if you’ve grabbed one of these cheap GPU deals, it’s a nice option. You also get AMD Freesync thrown in, which we appreciate, and the 178-degree viewing angle means you don’t have to be head-on all the time, so it’s great if you want to use it for console gaming, especially with something like the Xbox Series S.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $330, was $480

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great laptop to pick up during Black Friday in July for both work and school, making it quite a versatile laptop at a truly budget price. Under the hood, you get the entry-level 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, which should be more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks. The 8GB of DDR4 also certainly helps, and while it is a bit on the lower side, given that Windows 11 likes to eat a couple of RAM, it’s more than enough if you manage your apps and tabs smartly. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is also great, and embedded in the bezel above it is a 720p camera for Zoom meetings and what have you. We also appreciate that Dell went with a 512GB SSD for storage, which is much more than we usually see in budget laptops.

XPS 13 Laptop — $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air and a great alternative if you don’t want to buy into the Apple ecosystem. This version of the XPS 13 comes with the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, which gives you a ton of productivity and versatility. It even includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which will let you get away with some casual and indie gaming. Luckily, you get a ton of fast RAM in the form of 16GB of DDR5, which is a great quality-of-life upgrade, as is the 512GB SSD. We also love the 500nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use it outside in almost everything except direct sunlight, and the 2.59-pound weight makes it highly portable. As for battery life, you’re looking at about 16 hours, which is excellent and one of the best on the market.

G16 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $ 1,250

Dell’s G16 budget gaming laptop has become a staple regarding some of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find. Under the hood, you’ll find an RTX 3050 Ti, a budget-oriented gaming GPU that should be enough to handle most modern games, albeit at lower graphical settings. Luckily, the 16-inch 2560×1600 resolution screen means the impact of lower graphical settings won’t be too bad, and if you’re a fan of high-paced games, the screen can hit a 165Hz refresh rate. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also great, although we’re a little disappointed at the 512GB SSD of storage, which isn’t a ton for modern games and may mean you’ll have to rely on one of those external hard drive deals for some extra storage.

Alienware AW3821DW 38 Curved Gaming Monitor — $900, was $1,350

If you want to pair an awesome gaming PC with a monitor for this Black Friday in July, then the Alienware AW3821DW is the one. Right off the bat, it comes with a 3840 x 1600 resolution and a respectable 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you can push a high-end GPU to its limits for amazing graphics. It also comes with DisplayHDR 600, which is high up there in terms of HDR quality, and it also means you get better overall brightness, with a peak non-HDR brightness of 450 nits, meaning a well-lit room won’t be a problem. As for color gamut, it can hit 130.6% sRGB, which not only means better color reproduction but is also great if you want to do graphical editing work, adding a bit of versatility. It even has Nvidia G-sync Ultimate, which can take advantage of an Nvidia GPU to help with screen tearing.

Alienware Aurora R13 — $1,300, was $2,270

The Alienware Aurora R13 is a great gaming PC to pair with your new Alienware AW3821DW monitor, especially since it comes with an RTX 3060 under the hood with 12GB of VRAM, which will help with running RTX DLSS and pushing your monitor even further. Surprisingly, you get a very powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F, which we’re assuming is included to help with streaming if you plan to stream to Twitch and Youtube, but it’s also certainly nice to have for versatility since things like music production tend to do better with better CPUs that have more cores. As for RAM, it has the expected 16GB DDR6, but we’re again disappointed by the inclusion of only 512GB of storage. Luckily, it’s a relatively easy upgrade to do yourself and shouldn’t constitute a dealbreaker if you have some basic tech-savvy.

XPS 15 Laptop — $1,299, was $1,499

It’s not often you see Intels’ one and only GPU on the market, but this version of the XPS 15 runs Intel’s Arc A370, an entry-level GPU that will still let you get some gaming done. Luckily, the 15.6-inch screen runs on an FHD+ resolution so it won’t tax the GPU too much. You also get Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H, a mid-to-high-end CPU that will blow most productivity work out of the water and, combined with the GPU, will let you handle pretty much any editing you want to do, whether it’s graphics or audio. It also runs 16GBs of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, the latter of which shouldn’t be too bad if you’re playing older games that don’t take a ton of storage.

XPS 17 Laptop — $1,299, was $ 1,949

While this version of the Dell XPS 17 doesn’t have a GPU, the larger screen makes it perfect for those who need a lot of screen real estate for work, Zoom, or what have you. Under the hood, you’ll find the mid-range 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, which is truly more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks, and even though it’s a weaker CPU than the 12th Gen i7, it’s worth it to help keep the price down for what is otherwise a massive thin and light laptop. Luckily, you still get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6, so it’s relatively future-proof when using the internet wirelessly. It’s well worth picking up for Black Friday in July if you want something with a big screen.

Alienware Aurora R15 — $3,700, was $4,680

If you’re looking for the most powerful pre-built gaming PC on the market, then the Alienware Aurora R15 is it. It’s running the RTX 4090, the best GPU on the market, and is complete overkill unless you want to game on 4k and a high refresh rate, which you will be doing on this PC. Besides that, you also get the best CPU on the market, the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900KF, which will not only let you play any game you want, it will also let you do any productivity or editing work, as well allow you to stream to Twitch or Youtube if you plan to start doing that. The impressiveness doesn’t end there, though, since you get a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage, which is finally an amount we’re comfortable with. All in all, this PC isn’t only the best gaming PC; it’s also one of the best gaming PC deals for Black Friday in July.

Editors' Recommendations