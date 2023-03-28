Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there’s a laptop for every kind of business here. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Dell Latitude 3520 — $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it’s a robust design as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there’s ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

Dell Vostro 3420 — $699, was $1,313

Sporting a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, the Dell Vostro 3420 is a bit more capable of multitasking and giving you plenty of space to store all your files compared to the previous option. It also has a full HD screen although one that’s smaller as it’s 14-inches. Dell ComfortView software helps cut down on eye strain from blue light emissions while there’s also ExpressCharge support for speedy recharging. A commercial-grade security chip is installed to create and store passwords and encryption keys safely too. While this may not be one of the best laptops, it’s a reliable system for working from home or taking on your commute.

Dell Vostro 7620 — $1,209, was $2,356

Powerful yet sleekly designed, the Dell Vostro 7620 has some excellent hardware. There’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 leading the herd along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Surprisingly, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. While we wouldn’t recommend gamers buy this system as there are better dedicated options, it’s a nice bonus within a business laptop. You also get an attractive 16-inch full HD screen so you can see more of what you’re doing. With a robust thermal management system, you get all the benefits of a cool running laptop yet the system is still thin and lightweight. It’s robust too having passed numerous military standard tests.

Dell Precision 5570 — $2,829, was $4,729

Heavily discounted, the Dell Precision 5570 will be more than many people need. In terms of hardware, it’s easily one of the best business laptops around but you might not need to spend this much. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We’re a little surprised that a system with a huge 32GB of memory sticks with 512GB of SSD storage but it’s likely you’ll be doing a lot of collaborative work on the cloud with colleagues anyhow. There’s also an Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card which is roughly on par with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti if you need to do some light graphics work. A 15.6-inch full HD+ screen offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 while you also get 500 nits of brightness which is useful in awkward lighting. As with other laptops here, the trackpad is larger than most and there’s ExpressCharge support. It also has an IR camera with a proximity sensor and there’s a fingerprint reader for additional security.

