Dell sale drops the price of Full HD and 4K monitors, from just $100

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your monitor but you haven’t come across monitor deals that match your needs and budget, you should check out Dell’s sale. You’ll be able to choose from more than 20 displays with either Full HD or 4K Ultra HD resolution, with prices as low as $100. You’re going to have to choose from the offers quickly though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before you miss out on the discounts.

What to buy in Dell’s monitor sale

The , which features a 24-inch screen with Full HD resolution, is the cheapest option in Dell’s monitor sale. It’s down to just $100, following a $50 discount on its original price of $150. Gamers, meanwhile, can also get a budget display — the at $30 off, pulling its price down to $170 from $200. It comes with a 24-inch curved screen with Full HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate that will let you react faster to fast-moving visuals, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

If you want to enjoy sharper details and brighter colors, the is the most affordable 4K Ultra HD monitor in the sale at just $300, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $380. It comes with a 32-inch screen with the brand’s ComfortView technology that protects your eyes from harmful blue light emissions. Gamers who are willing to splurge on a high-end display should consider the , which features a 38-inch curved screen with WQHD+ resolution, an up to 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate, which also prevents screen tearing and stuttering. From its original price of $1,000, it’s down to $900 for $100 in savings.

Now’s the perfect time to purchase a new display for your computer setup, as Dell has slashed the prices of more than 20 Full HD or 4K Ultra HD monitors. Whether you’re planning to buy a basic screen or one that will give justice to the capabilities of your gaming PC, you need to act fast because there’s no telling when these discounts will end. To make sure that you walk away with savings, it’s highly recommended that you quickly choose from the deals in Dell’s monitor sale and complete your purchase right away.

Editors' Recommendations