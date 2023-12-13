Dell holiday sale discounts laptops, monitors, and more

Dell has a huge holiday sale on right now which includes some of the best laptop deals around as well as monitor deals and plenty of other offers too. There’s so much on sale that it makes sense for you to hit the button below to see the full wealth available right now. However, if you’re in need of a little more guidance, we’ve got your back there too. Below, we’ve taken a look at a few of the best deals so you can quickly find the right fit for you. Take a look at our suggestions or tap the button below to get straight to the sale.

What to buy in the Dell holiday sale

Dell regularly tops our look at the best laptop brands which means you can even trust its cheapest laptops. One highlight is the . This model normally costs $380 but it’s currently down to $300 so you save $80 off the regular price. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s perfect for basic work on the move. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, while there’s a spacious touchpad and roomy keycaps.

If you want something more powerful, consider the for $1,999 reduced from $2,399 so you’re saving $400. One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 — while its 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touchscreen is pretty high-end with 3456 x 2160 resolution and stunning visuals. It’s a great bet for content creation on the move.

For one of the best gaming desktops, consider the for $400 off so it’s down to $1,200. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. Stylish, it also has efficient airflow so it keeps cooler than most of the competition, all while staying quiet.

If you’re looking to enhance your current gaming setup, there’s always the for $900 reduced from $1,200. It offers phenomenal picture quality being the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 bringing everything to life. The curved display ensures it’s truly immersive as well.

Whatever you intend on buying, it’s a smart move to check out the Dell holiday sale and see how you could save right now. There are some deep discounts on a wide range of laptops, monitors, desktop PCs, and gaming laptops, so there’s something for everyone here. We’ve only scratched the surface of how you could save.

