This popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop just had its price slashed by $200

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re having trouble deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next purchase, the popular Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop may be the solution to your problems. It’s an even more attractive option right now because Dell is selling the device with a $250 discount that pulls its price down to just $550 from its original price of $800. Whether it’s for work or school, you can’t go wrong with this 2-in-1 laptop, but you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of the bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

According to our laptop buying guide, 2-in-1 laptops provide a lot of versatility in your daily activities because they combine the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, in particular, falls in the convertible category because you can change it from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping its keyboard underneath its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen, similar to how some of the best 2-in-1 laptops work. Additionally, you can use the device in tent mode and stand mode, depending on what you need for any situation.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop won’t let you down with its performance that’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The device also packs a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for all of your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, it’s ready for use right after you power it on.

Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop at $250 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $550 from $800. This is one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market right now, so if you’re hunting for amazing value for your next device, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer. It’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure when the bargain ends or how much stock is left. Buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop now to get it for much cheaper than usual.

