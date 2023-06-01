 Skip to main content
Dell just dropped the price of this popular 2-in-1 laptop to $500

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and if you’re waiting to treat yourself to a new 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love the deal it has right now. You can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $500, saving you $300 off the regular price of $800. This is a clearance deal so it’s not going to be an offer that sticks around for very long. If you’ve been waiting to buy a cheap 2-in-1 laptop, this is your chance. Either tap the buy button below or take a quick read below at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a reliable laptop in this price range. That’s hardly surprising given Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it knows how to take advantage of hardware while being competitively priced. This particular system has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 14-inch touchscreen is a full HD+ display so you get an excellent resolution of 1920 x 1200. It also has narrow borders plus it supports a stylus if you’d rather use one instead of your finger. At this price, it’s sure to appeal to anyone seeking out one of the best 2-in-1 laptops without breaking the bank.

The laptop also offers other useful features like built-in dual microphones and AI that reduce background noise while on calls. Its full HD webcam also has temporal noise reduction hardware and wide dynamic range software so you can be seen clearly in a range of different lighting conditions. There’s a mechanical privacy shutter any time you want to guarantee privacy too. The screen’s 360-degree hinge makes it simple to work in four different modes while there’s a 14% larger touchpad than the previous model. Like the best laptops in Dell’s range, there’s also ExpressCharge support so you can get back up to 80% battery life in just an hour.

With all the key features you could need from a laptop in this price range plus the benefit of a touchscreen, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is an appealing proposition for anyone who wants to be productive on the move without spending a fortune. It’s on sale now for $500, reduced from $800, for a limited time only at Dell.

