There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals floating around right now, so it’s the perfect time to pick up a budget laptop for work or school. For example, this Dell Inspiron 15 is discounted to $250 at the Dell store, $80 off from the usual $320 it goes for, which is an excellent deal to get you started.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

This version of the Inspiron 15 is by no means a powerhouse, with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, which is an entry-level processor, and yet is still powerful enough to handle most general productivity software. You won’t likely be able to do any photo or video editing, but Zoom meetings, excel sheets, and documents will be a breeze. RAM is also a bit on the lower side, with just 4GBs, where we would typically expect 8GBs as a minimum, especially since the operating system takes a big chunk of that. Luckily, Dell throws in Windows 11 in S mode, which removes some features of Windows to make the device run better on lower-end specs. You can turn it off, but we wouldn’t suggest it.

Besides that, the Inspiron 15 has a 128GB SSD, which should be fine for most folks, but you can always supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals. As for build quality, it’s reasonably good, especially for a laptop at this price range, and there’s very little flex in the keyboard. The screen is 15.6-inch and has a resolution of 1366×768, which is essentially 720p, a little on the low end, but worth the compromise if you want to keep the screen big and the price down. Luckily, it comes with a reasonably good 720p camera at 30fps, and Wi-Fi 5, so you get good connectivity and can have online meetings on Zoom or any other service.

While the Inspiron 15 is slightly specced, it’s actually a great laptop for what it’s trying to do; be a budget device for those who don’t need the frills, and it does it with the $250 discounted price at Dell. That said, if you do want a few more options, be sure to check out these other great laptop deals, you may find something that fits your needs better!

