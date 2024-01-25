Are you looking for laptop deals while on a tight budget? You should consider going for the dependable Dell Inspiron 15. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it’s currently even cheaper after a $100 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to just $280. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you better act fast if you think this is the right device for you. If you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Dell, one of the best laptop brands, makes some of the best laptops in the market, but it also rolls out budget-friendly devices like the Dell Inspiron 15, which we highlighted in our list of the best Dell laptops for students. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t be able to handle demanding tasks such as editing multimedia files and running the best PC games at their highest settings. However, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough for daily activities such as completing schoolwork, joining online classes, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows.

The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, which is large and sharp enough for working on projects and enjoying videos. The laptop also has plenty of storage space for its price with a 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so it’s ready for use as soon as power it on for the first time.

You don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars to end up with a reliable device from Dell laptop deals, as there are cheap options like the Dell Inspiron 15. From an original price of $380, it’s down to just $280 from Dell for savings of $100. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so if this laptop fits your budget and you think it will meet your needs, then go ahead and proceed with the purchase because tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of this discount on the Dell Inspiron 15.

Editors' Recommendations