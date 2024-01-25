 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Great for school and browsing, this Dell laptop is discounted to $280

Aaron Mamiit
By
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.
Dell

Are you looking for laptop deals while on a tight budget? You should consider going for the dependable Dell Inspiron 15. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it’s currently even cheaper after a $100 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to just $280. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you better act fast if you think this is the right device for you. If you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Dell, one of the best laptop brands, makes some of the best laptops in the market, but it also rolls out budget-friendly devices like the Dell Inspiron 15, which we highlighted in our list of the best Dell laptops for students. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t be able to handle demanding tasks such as editing multimedia files and running the best PC games at their highest settings. However, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough for daily activities such as completing schoolwork, joining online classes, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows.

The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, which is large and sharp enough for working on projects and enjoying videos. The laptop also has plenty of storage space for its price with a 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so it’s ready for use as soon as power it on for the first time.

Related

You don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars to end up with a reliable device from Dell laptop deals, as there are cheap options like the Dell Inspiron 15. From an original price of $380, it’s down to just $280 from Dell for savings of $100. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so if this laptop fits your budget and you think it will meet your needs, then go ahead and proceed with the purchase because tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of this discount on the Dell Inspiron 15.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $309, this ultra-durable Lenovo laptop is $170 today
The Lenovo 100e Gen 2 laptop with schoolwork on the screen.

Some people are looking for powerful performance from laptop deals, but if you're willing to sacrifice that in exchange for extreme durability and a budget-friendly price, take a look at the second-generation Lenovo 100e. It's already very affordable at $309 originally, but it's available from Lenovo with a 45% discount so it will be yours for only $170. The $139 in savings will only be available for a limited time though as stocks are almost sold out, so if you need this tough laptop, you need to make the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 100e Gen 2 laptop
If you need a laptop that won't be sensitive to daily wear and tear -- such as for a student who'll bring it to class daily, or if you're simply clumsy -- you'll need the second-generation Lenovo 100e. It features military-grade durability, so it won't be bothered by a few bumps and scratches, and it also has rubber bumpers, reinforced hinges and ports, and mechanically-anchored keys for added toughness. The laptop can also resist drops from heights of up to 29.5 inches, which is about as high as a school desk.

Read more
Hurry! This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $600 off today
best dell gaming laptop g16 2023 main

The Dell G16 is one of the brand's most popular gaming laptops, so it won't be a surprise if Dell's offer that slashes $600 off its price gets sold out quickly. From an original price of $1,800 for a configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it's down to only $1,200 -- a steal, considering the features of this device. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take part in this clearance sale though, as we're not sure if stocks of the gaming laptop will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop isn't going to beat the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it's still definitely a worthwhile purchase, especially for its current price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, this configuration that's on sale is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run the best PC games without any hiccups. The Dell G16 will let you appreciate modern graphics better as it's equipped with a 16-inch display that offers QHD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels that provide extra screen space.

Read more
Built for business, this Dell 2-in-1 laptop with 32GB of RAM is 50% off
Dell Latitude 9330 tent view showing display and hinge.

For a laptop that will meet all your business needs, check out the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop. This powerful and versatile machine is currently 50% off from Dell, slashing its price to $1,729 from $3,456. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the discounts ends though so if you think this device is the companion that you've been looking for, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. The more you delay, the higher the risk that you miss out on the $1,727 in savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop
The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for professionals, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also comes with an expansive 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can access the operating system's more advanced features. With these specifications, the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop won't have trouble multitasking between several apps, even when you're dealing with demanding processes.

Read more