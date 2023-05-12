Hurry — this Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

If you need a new laptop but you don’t have much cash to spare, the good news is that there are laptop deals that make budget devices even more affordable. Here’s a good example — the Dell Inspiron 15, originally priced at $330, is currently on sale for just $250 following an $80 discount from Dell. There’s a lot of demand for laptops like this one, and since this offer’s availability is limited, you need to hurry with your purchase because we don’t expect it to last long.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its premium products, but its cheaper devices like the Dell Inspiron 15 are also dependable. The laptop is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor , integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM — a far cry from the specifications of the Dell XPS 13, which holds the top spot in our roundup of the best laptops, but enough if you’re only planning to use the Dell Inspiron 15 for basic tasks such as typing documents, doing online research, and checking emails. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, so you can start using it right away after unboxing.

The Dell Inspiron 15 may serve as a decent entertainment device with its 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, on which you’ll enjoy watching streaming content, and with Dell’s ComfortView software, your eyes will remain comfortable even after long hours of looking at the display as harmful blue light emissions will be reduced. If you’re thinking about using the laptop while on the go, Dell’s ExpressCharge feature can recharge its battery up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in, so it will always be ready for action.

The Dell Inspiron 15 won’t blow anybody away, but as a budget laptop, it will be able to serve its purpose. The affordable device is even cheaper from Dell right now, with an $80 discount pulling its price down to $250 from $330, but you have to act fast because the offer may get taken down at any moment. If you think the Dell Inspiron 15 will meet your needs, push through with the purchase immediately while the deal is still online.

