One of Dell’s bestselling business laptops is $500 off right now

A dependable laptop is a necessity these days, especially if you’re working from home or managing a business. If you’re due for an upgrade, you should consider going for the Dell Latitude 3420, which is currently on sale with a $460 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to $699 from $1,159. There’s always high demand for laptop deals like this one, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it gets sold out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you need to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420

For a laptop that’s not going to quit on you when your workload gets heavy, you need the Dell Latitude 3420. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point for laptops. The best laptops in the market may have the latest processors, more powerful graphic cards, and higher RAM, but the Dell Latitude 3420 is more than enough to deal with the tasks that you’ll regularly encounter.

The Dell Latitude 3420 is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD screen for sharp details and vivid colors, whether you’re making a presentation or doing online research — or even watching streaming content when you’re on a break. The laptop offers a 256GB SSD, which should be enough space for your apps and files, and it comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Pro with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. The Dell Latitude 3420 also has a host of available ports, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and RJ45, so you’ll be able to use all your accessories with it.

It’s not the fastest laptop out there, but the Dell Latitude 3420 will prove to be a reliable companion. It’s a more tempting purchase because Dell has slashed its original price of $1,159 by $460, making it more affordable at $699. Stocks of Dell laptop deals don’t usually last long though, so if you need a device that will be able to handle all of your daily activities without any issues, you should proceed with your purchase of the Dell Latitude 3420 immediately.

