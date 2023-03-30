Dell Semi Annual Sale: Save on laptops, gaming PCs & monitors

Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.

Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.