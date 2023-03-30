 Skip to main content
Dell Semi Annual Sale: Save on laptops, gaming PCs & monitors

Noah McGraw
By
A woman using a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop.

Dell is having a blowout sale right now, with huge discounts on nearly all their products. If you’re looking for a new laptop, the Inspiron 15 and the XPS 13 are both on sale. If you just need a cheap monitor, they have options starting at only $99. If you’re really ready to spend some cash, you can grab a powerful new Alienware gaming PC or desktop and save hundreds. As deals pop up and sell out, we’re live-tracking as they start and end. Check out our favorites below. If you don’t find one you want, check back later. We’ll be tracking this deal all day.

LiveLast updated March 30, 2023 4:33 PM

    Flash sale drops the price of these Dell work-from-home laptops
    dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

    Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.
    Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

    The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

    Read more
    Dell XPS 17 laptop just got a massive price cut to match its size
    A Dell XPS 17 laptop sits open on table.

    Dell continues to offer some of the best laptop deals around with a sizeable discount on the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,299, it's currently down to $1,749 so you save $550 on this excellent laptop. With all the hardware you could need for this price while neatly wrapped up in a stylish shell, it's a great bet for any business users who need to work effectively on the move. Snap it up now before the deal ends or keep reading while we tell you all about it.

    Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
    The Dell XPS 17 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy today if you're in need of an extra sizeable screen. It has a 17-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness, yet it manages to pack that into a 15-inch size so you don't have as much bulk to carry around. Hardware-wise, it's powerful with a 12th-generation intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Besides being ideal for multitasking, it can even handle some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

    Read more
    This Lenovo laptop with 128GB RAM is over $5500 off, and that’s no joke
    this lenovo laptop with 128gb ram is over 5500 off deal thinkpad p16 feature

    If you're looking for one of the most high-end laptop deals around, Lenovo continues to knock things out of the park with a deal on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation. As with all Lenovo laptop deals, it's been given a fairly hefty estimated value price by Lenovo of $9,649 but given the spec, that could be possible here. Right now, the laptop is discounted by a huge $5,564 so it's down to $4,085. That's no impulse buy price but if you're looking for a supremely powerful laptop, it could be worth the investment. Intrigued? Let's take a look at what it offers.

    Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
    The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is high-end stuff. In many cases, it's probably going to be overkill if you simply want a laptop to complete basic tasks on. If you need a powerhouse of a system, regular edit videos, or simply need something that truly never misses a beat for a long time, this could be the one for you. It has a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 128GB of RAM. Yup, we said RAM, not SSD storage. That's a frankly phenomenal amount given even high-end gaming systems tend to offer 32GB at most right now, so this is seriously future-proofed. For storage, you get 2TB of SSD storage so -- again -- it's going to last a very long time.

    Read more