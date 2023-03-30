Dell Semi Annual Sale: Save on laptops, gaming PCs & monitors

Dell is having a blowout sale right now, with huge discounts on nearly all their products. If you’re looking for a new laptop, the Inspiron 15 and the XPS 13 are both on sale. If you just need a cheap monitor, they have options starting at only $99. If you’re really ready to spend some cash, you can grab a powerful new Alienware gaming PC or desktop and save hundreds. As deals pop up and sell out, we’re live-tracking as they start and end. Check out our favorites below. If you don’t find one you want, check back later. We’ll be tracking this deal all day.
Editors' Recommendations
- Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is heavily discounted
- This popular gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is surprisingly cheap
- Lenovo’s latest clearance sale knocks $2000 off this ThinkPad laptop
- HP is having a fire sale on some of its best laptops — from $200
- Usually $939, this ultra-portable Lenovo laptop is $249 today