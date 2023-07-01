If you’re looking for a great business laptop, the Vostr 3420 has a lot of great specs for you to work with, and, even better, it has a pretty great price tag. The latter is thanks to Dell’s flash sale that drops the price from $1,054 all the way down to $499, making this an absolute steal of a business laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420

What makes the Vostro 3420 a great business laptop, besides the budget pricing, is the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U under the hood. While it may be a mid-tier CPU, it’s more than enough for almost all business needs, whether running Zoom meetings, handling Excell, or word processing. You also get 8GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower end, especially since the Vostro 3240 comes with Windows 11 Pro, which tends to consume a couple of GBs of RAM. Even so, it should be more than enough, and with some minor app and tab management, it’s excellent for work and day-to-day use. One thing we feel could have been bigger is the 256GB of storage you get, but it’s not a dealbreaker, and you can always go for one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage.

Besides the great business specs, you get yourself a 14-inch FHD screen to work with, making it easy to fit in a bag, and the 3.26 pounds of weight means you aren’t lugging a brick around with you everywhere. Dell has also thrown in a 720p, 30 fps HD camera for your meetings, so you don’t look all grainy, and while the Wi-Fi 5 is a generation behind, it’s still good enough to ensure a stronger and more stable online connection. As for battery life, you can expect roughly seven hours or so, which isn’t too bad for a business laptop, and if you’re going to be around a power outlet regularly, it’s absolutely manageable without fuss.

The Vostro 3420 is a great business laptop, partially for the great specs under the hood and partially due to the excellent deal from Dell, bringing it down to just $499. While the Vostro 3420 is worth picking up at this price, we still encourage you to check out some of these other laptop deals, and if you want something specific from Dell, there are some great Dell laptop deals as well.

