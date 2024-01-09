 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13 price slashed alongside CES 2024 announcements

Following Dell’s announcement ahead of CES 2024 of an updated Dell XPS 13 model, alongside the retirement of the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 in favor of the new Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16, you can get the current-generation Dell XPS 13 with a $200 discount. Instead of $799, you’ll only have to pay $599 if you buy the laptop from Dell’s clearance sale, but you need to hurry because stocks may already be running low. Push through with the transaction immediately if you want this popular laptop for much cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The many versions of the Dell XPS 13 over the years has always been included in our list of the best laptops, and this model is no exception as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It’s capable of handling your daily activities with ease because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also offers ample storage space for your files with its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with a 13.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, so whether you’re working on a project or watching streaming shows, you’ll see sharp details and bright colors. It’s got pretty long battery life at up to 12 hours on a single charge, so you can keep using it while you’re on the move, and it’s going to be very easy to take with you wherever you go with its thickness of just 0.55 of an inch and weight of only 2.59 pounds.

If you’re looking for an upgrade with laptop deals, you simply can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. The soon-to-be-replaced current-generation model is available for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799, as part of a clearance sale from Dell to make way for the new version of the laptop. We’re not sure how much stock is remaining and when the offer will expire, so if you want to make sure that you get the Dell XPS 13 at this lowered priced, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

