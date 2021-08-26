  1. Computing
Hurry! The Dell XPS 15 laptop with touchscreen got a $420 price cut

If you’re looking for a new laptop that can work hard and play hard, then you need to check out the Dell XPS deals going on now. Perfect for school, work, or gaming, this performance laptop offers a range of enhanced features. Marked down $420 from $1,950 to just $1,530, you can save big on this powerhouse of a laptop when you order it directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED display, a 9th-generation Intel Core processor, and a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. You’ll be blown away by the abilities of the world’s smallest performance-class laptop.

From schoolwork to official reports, recording your own tracks, and online gaming, the Dell XPS 15 laptop delivers. With an advanced NVIDIA graphics card, 15.6-inch OLED display, and 512GB solid-state drive, you’ll be able to do it all with this ultra-lightweight laptop. Starting at just 4 pounds, it’s one of the lightest performance-class laptops in the world, and it still packs a punch.

Enjoy an incredible display on the 15.6-inch screen. Self-lighting pixels provide superior contrast for the best picture yet. Industry-leading color technology lets you see things in real-life hues without oversaturation, and improved color gradients create life-like transitions with impeccable depth and dimension. The touchscreen ability lets you interact with technology as you manipulate the screen in various ways. Enjoy faster speed for video editing, graphic design, gaming, and more with the NVIDIA graphics card and power accelerator. Advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology keeps you connected everywhere you go.

Not ready to upgrade your entire computer but still want to update your visuals? Consider our desktop monitor deals as an alternative that will still provide you with a better viewing experience.

Now is the time to snag these Dell laptop deals from the Dell website. Right now, get the Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop on sale for just $1,530, marked down from $1,950 for a total savings of $420. This laptop is ideal for working at home or at the office and for schoolwork, gaming, streaming, and more. Check it out today to take advantage of this great deal on a performance laptop.

