This deal saves you $500 on a Dell XPS 15 with an RTX 3050

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other study accessories.

Always one of the laptop deals worth considering, Dell has a great offer on the Dell XPS 15 right now. Normally priced at $1,899, you can snap it up for $1,399 saving you $500 off the regular price. With great hardware for both working well on the move and even some gaming, this is sure to be a hit for anyone looking for a great all-rounder. It won’t stay at this price for long so hit the buy button if it appeals or read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands and it shows with the Dell XPS 15. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a reasonable set of specs to ensure you can multitask well, allowing you to be productive and have plenty of space to store all your files. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card so you can get some gaming in. While it won’t rival the best gaming laptops, it’s nice to have such flexibility made available to you. There’s also an attractive 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 so you can see plenty on-screen with 500 nits of brightness further helping matters.

The Dell XPS 15 is also well-designed in its bid to compete with the best laptops with a 4-sided InfinityEdge display so you get an impressive 92.9% screen-to-body ratio. There’s also great battery life with up to 13 hours when streaming while the laptop is made from premium materials to keep it looking great and robust. A large touchpad and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large key caps round off the great set of features. It’s the kind of laptop that will suit students, regular commuters, and anyone who works from home too. That’s all thanks to its well-rounded specs that mean it can tackle mostly everything well.

Normally priced at $1,899, the Dell XPS 15 is down to $1,399 for a limited time only at Dell. A considerable saving of $500, this is one you don’t want to miss out on if you’ve been waiting to buy a great all-purpose laptop for less.

