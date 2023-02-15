Even I’m tempted by this $280 touchscreen Chromebook deal

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals and realizing that a Chromebook might be more your style, Lenovo has a great offer right now. You can buy a Lenovo 3i Chromebook for $280 saving a huge $140 off the regular price of $420. A fantastic offer for anyone keen to save cash while still getting a well-made Chromebook, you’re going to need to be quick as deals like this don’t tend to stick around for long. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 3i Chromebook

It’s hardly surprising to see one of the better Chromebook deals come from Lenovo given its reputation as one of the best laptop brands. For the price, you get an Intel Pentium processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. As well as that, there’s a great-looking 15.6-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow bezels. It’s also a touchscreen so as with the other best Chromebooks, you can easily get more hands-on with your work or browsing. It’s great to see it’s a full HD panel too with many Chromebooks at this price sticking with a basic HD display.

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook also offers a keyboard with a numeric pad, a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphone, and a bunch of security features too to keep your data safe. Chromebooks are typically fairly simple as their focus is on giving you a way to easily use cloud apps and save your files to the cloud, but the Lenovo 3i Chromebook adds a touch of extra class with some more thoughtful considerations such as the great full HD screen. It’s well suited for anyone who needs to work on the move including students and commuters on a budget.

Normally priced at $420, the Lenovo 3i Chromebook is currently enjoying a 33% price cut at Lenovo. That brings the price down to $280 so you save a huge $140 off the regular price. This is a great time to snap up a cheap Chromebook that’s anything but cheap in nature. It’s easily one of the better Chromebook deals around so buy it now before you miss out on the huge saving.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations