 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Even I’m tempted by this $280 touchscreen Chromebook deal

Jennifer Allen
By
Man sitting with Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook.

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals and realizing that a Chromebook might be more your style, Lenovo has a great offer right now. You can buy a Lenovo 3i Chromebook for $280 saving a huge $140 off the regular price of $420. A fantastic offer for anyone keen to save cash while still getting a well-made Chromebook, you’re going to need to be quick as deals like this don’t tend to stick around for long. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 3i Chromebook

It’s hardly surprising to see one of the better Chromebook deals come from Lenovo given its reputation as one of the best laptop brands. For the price, you get an Intel Pentium processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. As well as that, there’s a great-looking 15.6-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow bezels. It’s also a touchscreen so as with the other best Chromebooks, you can easily get more hands-on with your work or browsing. It’s great to see it’s a full HD panel too with many Chromebooks at this price sticking with a basic HD display.

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook also offers a keyboard with a numeric pad, a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphone, and a bunch of security features too to keep your data safe. Chromebooks are typically fairly simple as their focus is on giving you a way to easily use cloud apps and save your files to the cloud, but the Lenovo 3i Chromebook adds a touch of extra class with some more thoughtful considerations such as the great full HD screen. It’s well suited for anyone who needs to work on the move including students and commuters on a budget.

Related

Normally priced at $420, the Lenovo 3i Chromebook is currently enjoying a 33% price cut at Lenovo. That brings the price down to $280 so you save a huge $140 off the regular price. This is a great time to snap up a cheap Chromebook that’s anything but cheap in nature. It’s easily one of the better Chromebook deals around so buy it now before you miss out on the huge saving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
HP Presidents Day Sale: Get a shiny new laptop from $249
The HP 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop sitting on a desk.
This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.
How to check your CPU temperature
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
AI is coming for your PC games, but you should be excited, not worried
how ai can change destory pc gaming games respec featured
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
The keyboard of the MacBook Pro 14-inch on a wood surface.
Waiting for the M3 iMac? We’ve got bad news for Apple fans
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
Forget VR. Airglass made me actually enjoy video calls
A graphic showing airglass working on a laptop screen.
Flash deal drops this Dell laptop to $220 — but it won’t last long
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01
What is Wi-Fi 7: Everything you need to know about 802.11be
Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.
Hogwarts Legacy PC: best settings, ray tracing, DLSS, and more
Two students lean over a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy.
This popular Alienware gaming PC just got a massive price cut
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.