 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for most, this laptop is $299 in Walmart’s rollback sale

Albert Bassili
By
Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook GWTN116-3BK laptop in multiple colors.

Gateway is an old-school name in the computer world, being quite big in the 90s, becoming obscure in the 2000s, and finally starting to make a comeback in the last couple of years. As such, it’s probably no surprise that Gateway has made a nice little ultra-slim notebook, and not only that, but it’s going for a pretty great price, too. You can pick it up from Walmart for just $299, a nice $186 discount on the retail price of $485, so it’s worth picking up if you want a budget notebook.

One thing that we’re especially impressed about is the 14.1-inch screen that comes with an FHD resolution, which isn’t usually the case with notebooks at this price bracket, and means that you get a lot of great screen real estate for your productivity work. The keys are also pretty nice to work with and about what you’d expect for the price, and the mousepad is massive and centrally placed, which can be a good or bad thing depending on how you rest your hands. It also has a fingerprint reader, which will be great since big tech firms are teaming up to banish passwords for good, and logins will begin to rely on things like Microsoft Hello to log in, so you’re at least future-proofed.

As for under the hood, the ultraslim comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, a mid-tier CPU that’s surprisingly good for this laptop and should handle most productivity software and tasks relatively easily, without too much of a performance impact if you open a few apps at the same time. Of course, there’s no discrete GPU like you might expect with a gaming laptop; instead, you get the integrated Vega 8 Graphics, which will let you get away with some casual and indie gaming, although nothing too GPU-intensive. Besides that, you get 8GB of RAM, which, again, is very surprising for this price bracket, as well as 256GB of storage, which is probably going to be enough for most folks, although grabbing an external hard drive deal might be a nice idea to help supplement internal storage.

All in all, the Gateway ultrathin notebook is a surprisingly great and lightweight device that’s going for a pretty sweet deal at just $299, down from $485. That being said, if the Gateway doesn’t work for you, why not check out some other great laptop deals while you’re at it.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals: Last-minute deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Prime Day may be over, but this $600 HP gaming PC deal lives on

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

This $89 robot vacuum deal is still available following Prime Day 2022

IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

Best Prime Day deals: Last-minute deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

14,000 people love this gaming chair, and it’s only $70 today

A 360 of the High Back Gaming Chair on Amazon in a white and black colorway.

The best Prime Day laptop deal you can still shop today

HP Laptop 14

The biggest YouTube channels

PewDiePie

Missed the $79 Prime Day Chromebook? The next best thing

Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

How lasers and lidar are changing the way wearables track health

Rockley Photonics wearable device.

How to contact Apple Support for help with your Mac, iPhone, and more

apple customer service

Jeremiah Bitsui on Dark Winds and returning to Better Call Saul

Hoski leaving a helicopter and holding two bags in a scene from Dark Winds.

Oura Ring gets serious about fitness, now syncs with Strava

Oura Ring generation 3.

How to pre-order Modern Warfare II: retailers, editions, and bonuses

Task Force 141 characters which are part of a pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare II.