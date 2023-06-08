This content was produced in partnership with Best Buy.

Best Buy has a huge variety of cool tech seeing discounts right now, with Google Home and Android products stealing the show, along with some major discounts on Chromebooks. If you’re in the market for one of the best smart home devices or need to land something practical for work or school, it’s worth browsing these deals to see if a discount is available on the piece of tech you have your eye on. You’ll find all sorts of great devices with discounted prices, from Google smart displays to wireless security cameras and from HP Chromebooks to Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Why you should shop the Google Home sale

Google has really settled into itself as a maker of smart home devices and ecosystems, and right now at Best Buy you can pounce on all sorts of things to add to your smart home setup. Pricing starts as low as and savings reach as high as $500 on a . Low prices on popular products reach across the board, with the , and the 4K model of the . If you’ve already got a fairly complete smart home setup, you can easily shop for a new device that or . Whether you shop for an upgrade to your smart home or shop just to land some savings, get over to Best Buy now and browse the Google Home discounts.

Why you should shop the Android sale

Android is one of the most popular mobile operating systems, and Best Buy currently has all sorts of smartphones and other Android-based devices on sale. You’ll even find among them discounts on some of the best Android phones, including the , which is a savings of $225. There are smartphones from other top brands seeing price drops as well, including and . Additionally, because the Android operating system transcends smartphones, you’ll even find some tablets in the mix for price drops, including the . There’s more than 40 pages of discounted Android devices available at Best Buy right now, so click on over and see what might catch your eye.

Why you should shop the Chromebook sale

Chromebooks make great computing devices if you’re just trying to keep things simple, and there are plenty to choose from at a discount at Best Buy right now. The and is always a popular option for shoppers on a budget. The super popular 2-in-1 , which is a savings of $130. You can even grab a Chromebook for as little as $105 with the . If you like the user interface of a tablet but prefer the ergonomics of a laptop there are plenty of discounted Chromebooks to choose from, and if you’re a regular collaborator or want to ensure you have a way to keep in touch with friends and family, there are low prices to be had amongst . Best Buy currently has big savings to offer amongst , , and Chromebooks as well, so hurry over and start shopping while prices are low.

Editors' Recommendations