Google took the wraps off of its vision for the future of Chrome OS earlier this week at an event in New York City, unveiling the Pixel Slate. Google revealed that Pixel Slate would start at $599 and will ship later this year, but it did not disclose specific details about the availability of the newest member in the Pixel family. Now, thanks to a Best Buy listing, we learn that the Pixel Slate could ship by November 22.

Chrome Unboxxed published a screenshot captured by Kevin Tofel that the tablet will launch on November 22. Best Buy has since removed the “Release Date” on its page — the listing only suggests that the Pixel Slate will be “Coming Soon.”

The date suggests that Google may be eyeing the busy holiday shopping season with the availability of the Pixel Slate. In the United States, the Thanksgiving holiday falls on November 22, with most retailers targeting holiday shoppers with Black Friday sales the day following. This means that the Pixel Slate will arrive just in time for holiday shoppers eager to find a present, but given that it is still a new device, it may not arrive with any discounts.

While not a direct successor to the current Google Pixelbook, the Pixel Slate also can be converted between tablet and laptop modes — Google opted for a detachable keyboard folio rather than a 360-degree hinge this year — and supports touch and pen input. While the tablet starts at $599, depending on what you choose for the processor and storage, the price could quickly climb up to $1,599 for the top configuration. Best Buy offers the 64GB with an Intel Core m3 processor for $799, a 128GB configuration with an Intel Core i5 for $999, and a 256GB model with an Intel Core i7 processor alongside 8GB RAM for $1,599. It’s unclear if the $1,599 model’s memory configuration is an error on Best Buy’s part — Google’s online store lists the Pixel Slate with 16GB of RAM for the same price.

Though the Pixel Slate could be used as a stand-alone tablet, users looking to pick up the tablet for productivity work may want to add another $199 to their budget for the keyboard folio. The Pixelbook Pen, which is available in a color-matched midnight blue hue this year, is available for $99. Be sure to read our hands-on impressions of the Pixel Slate before you buy.