Digital Trends
Computing

How to Download Wikipedia

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Ed Oswald
By
how to download wikipedia on mac screen

In the days before the Internet, there was Encyclopedia Brittanica. The iconic reference texts have been around since 1748, but they really gained in popularity during the middle and late 20th Century thanks to door to door salesmen that sold the texts all across suburbia. The Internet changed that, allowing free access to knowledge thanks to Wikipedia, which very well could be considered the open-sourced version of Britannica, and it is now one of the most visited sites on the Internet.

What many might not know is there’s actually a way to use Wikipedia without being connected to the internet. The site itself offers its entire contents as a database file which you can download right now. Maybe you’d like to give your kids access to this treasure trove of information without being connected to the Internet, or perhaps you want to do it for bragging rights. As long as you’re prepared for a huge file, it can be done and we’re here to show you how.

Choose and Download a Reader

You’ll first need to download a reader that’s compatible with the database file that Wikipedia releases. There are several different options here: perhaps the most popular is the open-source XOWA, which allows you to obtain the full English version of Wikipedia. It is available for multiple platforms including Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Raspberry Pi, and Android. XOWA retains the full HTML formatting of pages, and allows you to navigate through these pages just like you would in the online version.

Since this is the most widely supported reader and has the best compatibility with Wikipedia content, we’ll use that here in our tutorial. However, you have quite a few options otherwise, each with varying levels of support and difficulty levels. If XOWA doesn’t meet your needs, try some of these other options:

  • Kiwix – largest offline Wikipedia distribution, compatible with Windows 10, iOS, and Android
  • WikiTaxi – Windows only, does not support images
  • AardDictionary – no images, supports Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and Maemo.
  • BzReader – Windows only, supports fast searching
  • Wiki-as-ebook store – site that allows you to purchase an e-book of select articles

Whatever way you choose, make sure the device you’re using has enough free space to store the file. In nearly every case, the database file will be several (if not tens) of gigabytes in size.

Installing XOWA

Before proceeding any further, ensure that you have Java 1.7 or later installed on your computer. To prevent any issues regardless, we recommend taking the time here to just upgrade to the latest version of Java anyway to prevent any problems.

For most versions, you’ll be downloading a zip file which contains the executables necessary to run XOWA. On Windows, you’ll want to unzip this to the C:\xowa directory: for Mac OS X and Linux to your /home/your_user_name/xowa, replacing your_user_name with your account’s username (the Android version contains an .apk file which you’ll use to install the application). Windows users will launch the “xowa.exe” application, but Mac OS X and Linux users will need to do a bit more.

Open a terminal and execute the following command: sh /home/your_user_name/xowa/xowa_linux.sh (or sh /home/your_user_name/xowa/xowa_linux_64.sh for the 64-bit version) on Linux, or sh /Users/your_user_name/xowa/xowa_macosx (or sh /Users/your_user_name/xowa/xowa_macosx_64 for the 64-bit version) on Mac OS X.

Doing the above steps should launch XOWA on your computer. If it does not, refer to the ‘readme.txt’ file for platform-specific instructions on how to fix any errors (and also double check you’ve unzipped your files to the correct path!).

Using XOWA

Once XOWA is launched, you’ll be presented with a page that looks much like a Wikipedia page. Here’s where you actually import Wikipedia data into XOWA. To start off, scroll down and find a link that says ‘Set up Simple Wikipedia.’ Click on this, and XOWA will start the process of downloading the Simple English version of Wikipedia, which is significantly smaller than the main version. You should see messages scroll across the bottom status bar indicating the downloading process has begun.

Give it about 3-5 minutes to complete. When it completes, XOWA will automatically load the front page of the Simple English Wikipedia. You can now disconnect from the Internet and browse through the various articles. If everything works well, and you’re daring, proceed to try and download the ENTIRE English version of Wikipedia.

Fair warning: as of this writing, it’s about 23GB, and may take several hours to download on most broadband connections. You’ll also want a stable connection, because if it fails during the process you’ll have to download it manually instead. Doing this is real simple: from the XOWA application, click the Tools option, then Download Central. You’ll see various options for what you can download. Being open source, these files aren’t updated continuously, but if you’re okay with that this is the easiest way.

XOWA does have an ‘offline’ option, which allows you to download and/or open a ‘dump file’ from Wikipedia itself, but do note this takes a bit more technological know-how, so be sure you’re confident in using the XOWA software before attempting it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 4
Computing

Dell’s new Latitude laptop can detect your presence and wake itself

Commercial Dell customers can now roll in style. The new Latitude 7400 device comes equipt with a feature that can sense your presence, a stunningly small design, and new features for productivity on the go.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Hero shot from the side of young woman using the laptop
Computing

Open RAR files with the greatest of ease using these awesome applications

Few things are more bothersome than not being able to open a file when you need it most. Check out our quick guide about how to open RAR files in Windows and MacOS. We will walk you through the process, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? Learn how to send large files -- using the cloud or an FTP client -- with this simple guide.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Epson WF-7510 front printing
Mobile

How to print from an Android smartphone or tablet

These days, you don't need a computer to print a document or photo -- you can easily print them straight from your smartphone or tablet. There are a few ways to do so, but once you're set up, it should be easy. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
acer aspire 3 budget laptop bust feat
Computing

You can go too cheap on a laptop, and this is what happens when you do

It might seem like all budget notebooks are the same, and you can pick any old one off the shelf. That’s not true, though, as a quick comparison between the Acer Aspire 3 and Aspire E 15 demonstrates.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
d links new 5g home router link nr dwr 2010
Computing

D-Link’s 5G router promises up to 40 times faster speeds than your broadband

D-Link is fully embracing 5G for home broadband with its new gateway. The 5G router and modem combo promises speeds up to 3Gbps, which is 40 times faster than what most homes experience today with fixed-line broadband access.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
marriott starwood preferred guest breach the westin hotel denver
Business

Marriott gives update on its hack, says millions of passport numbers were stolen

A breach of Marriott's Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program could have compromised the data of up to 383 million of its guests. While an internal tool only recently flagged the breach, the company believes the hack started in 2014.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
acer predator 21 x review 21x hero6
Computing

Weird form factors, a resurgent AMD, and more laptop trends coming at CES

CES 2019 will offer a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. But before officially getting into CES, here's a rundown of what we think will be major themes in laptops at this year's show.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
5g 5gtopicsheader1a
Mobile

5G: Why everything is about to change

Curious about the many ways 5G mobile networks will change and enrich your life? Here’s our guide to all things 5G.
Posted By Hanif Jackson
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

Everything you need to know about AMD’s upcoming Navi graphics cards

With a reported launch in 2019, AMD is focusing on the mid-range market with its next-generation Navi GPU. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles, like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma