  1. Computing

How to use AirDrop on a Mac

Caleb Clark
By

AirDrop is one of Apple’s most useful features for its ecosystem. AirDrop allows users to wirelessly send files between their Apple devices, everything from documents to photos and videos. It’s especially handy for sending files to your computer from your phone, but using AirDrop on a Mac is an equally simple and convenient feature.

Here is everything you need to know about how to use AirDrop on a Mac.

Make sure AirDrop is turned on

Before you can use AirDrop, make sure that it is actually on.

Step 1: Open Finder and select AirDrop from the top left in the sidebar. You can also pull it up hitting Command + Space and typing “AirDrop” into Spotlight.

A screenshot of AirDrop in the Finder menu.

Step 2: Once you are in the AirDrop menu, you should see some blue text at the bottom that reads “Allow me to be discovered by.” Hit the Blue Down Arrow to the right of this text, and select either Everyone or Contacts Only. The latter is the safer choice if you don’t want unsolicited files while in public.

A close up screenshot showing how to toggle who can send you AirDrop files.

Once AirDrop is on, you should see some options pull up if there is an Apple device nearby with AirDrop enabled.

Drag and drop files into AirDrop

From here, it’s as simple as dragging and dropping files.

A screenshot of the AirDrop menu showing three nearby devices.

Step 1: With the AirDrop window open, pull up another Finder by hovering your mouse over the Finder icon, clicking with two fingers, and selecting New Finder Window.

Step 2: In the new Finder window, find the file you are wanting to send and drag it into the AirDrop window. Hover the file over the appropriate device icon and release it. The file should automatically AirDrop to that device, and the user can either accept or decline it.

Alternatively, if the file is on your desktop, you can just drag and drop it from the desktop to the AirDrop menu.

Double-click and share

A screenshot showing AirDrop in the Share submenu.

If dragging and dropping is too much of a hassle, there is an easier way. In the Finder window, hover over the file you want to share and click with two fingers. Scroll down to Share and then select AirDrop from the submenu.

A new window will pop up showing potential devices. Select which one you want to AirDrop to, and the file should send automatically.

AirDrop with the file open

If you have the file open in front of you, you can typically AirDrop from right there. If you are viewing a document or photo in Preview, you can find the Share button in the top center of the window. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing out of it.

A screenshot of the share button submenu in Preview.

If you’re viewing a video in QuickTime Player, the Share button is in the media controls.

A screenshot of the share button on the media controls in QuickTime.

Tap on the Share button, select AirDrop, and then follow the same steps as before.

Those are the main ways to use AirDrop on Mac. For more on the Mac, check out our guide on how to use AirPlay, as well as our review for the latest MacBook Pro.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel Arc Alchemist: Everything we know

LEDs forming a graphics card.

Here’s why Samsung shipped fewer Galaxy S21 phones in 2021

samsung galaxy s21 shipments 2021 s

Oppo Find X5 Pro gets flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Oppo Find X5 Pro. Credit: OnLeaks and prepp.in

Morbius, the Living Vampire: What we know about Sony’s Spider-Verse movie so far

most anticipated movies of 2020 morbius marvel

The Google Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t deserve its bad reputation

The rear panel of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The 64 best shows on Peacock right now

Kevin and Randall Pearson standing together in a living room in a scene from This Is Us.

How to use Universal Clipboard

Clipboard on a desk with a Mac keyboard and mouse.

Your gaming rig wants you to buy this curved gaming monitor deal

Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on White background

Buy the Roomba i6 and get the disposal base for free with this deal

iRobot Roomba i6 with Clean Base on White Background

Game studios, please agree on a rerelease naming convention

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000 may rival new Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Render of an AMD Ryzen chip.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

What to expect from the GPU market in 2022

Graphics Card