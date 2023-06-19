A perfect purchase for students, HP has one of the best laptop deals at the moment. If you’re keen to have a Windows-based system raster than a Chromebook for under $300, you’ll be delighted to see you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 saving you $200 off the regular price of $500. While it’s no powerhouse of a system, it’s good option for those that just need something for web browsing or typing up reports. Let’s take a further look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z keeps things pretty basic with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won’t compete with the best laptops by a long shot, and you shouldn’t expect it to given its price. However, it’s convenient if you just need to study in a better way than via your phone or tablet.

There’s also the advantage of its 17.3-inch HD+ screen. At this price, you usually end up with something smaller like a 14-inch or 15-inch display so if you need all the space you can get, this is useful. An HD+ resolution means you get 1600 x 900 which is handy. It also has 250 nits of brightness but no anti-glare properties. An 84% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good for the price though and a small reminder of why HP is one of the best laptop brands. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD camera that has integrated dual array digital microphones. The laptop also squeezes in a full numeric keypad which you don’t always see on cheap laptops so that’s sure to help if you need to enter a lot of figures. Ultimately, this is a laptop that’s geared well towards someone on a budget but that doesn’t want one of the best Chromebooks as they need Windows 11 for certain work practices.

Well-priced for what it offers, the HP Laptop 17z is currently down to $300 when you buy direct from HP. A saving of $200 compared to the usual price of $500, if you’re looking for a budget laptop, this could well be the one for you. Buy it now while it’s still on sale.

