 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how affordable this HP 17-inch laptop is today

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

A perfect purchase for students, HP has one of the best laptop deals at the moment. If you’re keen to have a Windows-based system raster than a Chromebook for under $300, you’ll be delighted to see you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 saving you $200 off the regular price of $500. While it’s no powerhouse of a system, it’s good option for those that just need something for web browsing or typing up reports. Let’s take a further look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z keeps things pretty basic with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won’t compete with the best laptops by a long shot, and you shouldn’t expect it to given its price. However, it’s convenient if you just need to study in a better way than via your phone or tablet.

There’s also the advantage of its 17.3-inch HD+ screen. At this price, you usually end up with something smaller like a 14-inch or 15-inch display so if you need all the space you can get, this is useful. An HD+ resolution means you get 1600 x 900 which is handy. It also has 250 nits of brightness but no anti-glare properties. An 84% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good for the price though and a small reminder of why HP is one of the best laptop brands. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD camera that has integrated dual array digital microphones. The laptop also squeezes in a full numeric keypad which you don’t always see on cheap laptops so that’s sure to help if you need to enter a lot of figures. Ultimately, this is a laptop that’s geared well towards someone on a budget but that doesn’t want one of the best Chromebooks as they need Windows 11 for certain work practices.

Related

Well-priced for what it offers, the HP Laptop 17z is currently down to $300 when you buy direct from HP. A saving of $200 compared to the usual price of $500, if you’re looking for a budget laptop, this could well be the one for you. Buy it now while it’s still on sale.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This deal knocks $650 off the powerful Dell XPS 17 laptop
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell's affordable answer to the MacBook Pro just got even cheaper. The Dell XPS 17 has a $650 discount today, bringing its total down to $1,299. Read more about it below, including how it compares to a MacBook. But don't wait too long before you check out the deal. Dell doesn't keep their discounts live for long.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
What we love the most about the Dell XPS 17, besides the 17-inch screen, is how absolutely thing and lightweight this is for a 17-inch laptop made to be carried around. Being just 0.77 inches thick and weighing 4.87 pounds, the Dell XPS is relatively lightweight for such a large laptop, so you can easily throw it in a bag and carry it around without worrying about the weight or size as much as comparable laptops. Pair that with the 500nits of peak brightness that the screen can output, and you can use the XPS 17 almost anywhere that doesn't have direct sunlight, which is great.

Read more
This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $350 off today
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

You should be ready to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a decent gaming laptop, but you can enjoy some savings along the way that you can spend on more video games and gaming accessories. Here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop for $2,250, following a $350 discount by HP on its original price of $2,600. You don't have forever to think about it though because the bargain may end at any moment, so you should buy the machine now if you're interested.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop is certainly built this way with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these components, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings like Elden Ring and Apex Legends, but you'll also be prepared to play the best upcoming PC games like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. All of these games will fit in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
One of Dell’s most popular business laptops is over $400 off
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best laptop deals with over $400 off the Dell Vostro 3520 so it's down to $479. Granted, this is assuming that Dell's estimated value is correct and these methods can be a little inaccurate, as demonstrated by Lenovo. However, whatever the actual discount, being able to buy a reliable business laptop like the Dell Vostro 3520 for $479 is pretty good going. If you're keen to know more, take a look at what else we know about it, or you can just hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
It's always worth remembering that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and that extends to its business range. With the Dell Vostro 3520, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That's relatively simple stuff compared to some of the other best business laptops but that's because we're just scratching the surface.

Read more