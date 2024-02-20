 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP work-from-home laptop is discounted from $1,339 to $449

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP 255 G9 laptop against a white background.
HP

For those who are working from home, as well as for those who are planning to, a reliable laptop with decent performance is a necessity if you want to maintain your productivity. You don’t have to spend more than $1,000 to get such a machine though, as HP is currently offering an $890 discount for the HP 255 G9, which brings its price down to just $449 from $1,339 originally. If you’re interested in this bargain, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out because stocks are limited.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 laptop

The HP 255 G9 laptop isn’t going to match the performance of the best laptops, but it will be able to handle your work-from-home duties with its AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display, which is large enough to give you a good look at your projects but also small enough to keep the device portable if you need to take it with you when you’re planning to work out of another location aside from your home.

With its 256GB SSD, you’ll have ample storage space for your files on the HP 255 G9, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the operating system for an added productivity boost. The laptop is also equipped with a 720p HD camera and dual-array microphones, so your colleagues will see and hear you clearly whenever there are online meetings. If you need to connect accessories for these gatherings or for any other purpose, the HP 255 G9 features a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Related

Not all laptop deals will be able to meet your work-from-home needs, especially those that you can get for cheap. However, here’s an exception from HP — the HP 255 G9 for a very affordable $449, for savings of $890 on its sticker price of $1,339. With limited stocks of the laptop, we don’t expect this offer to last long, so if you think the HP 255 G9 will be the perfect companion for your daily tasks, you should add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $250 on this Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

No matter what level of gamer you consider yourself, there are few things better than getting a new gaming laptop than landing a great deal on one. Among today’s gaming laptop deals is the Acer Nitro 5. It’s a great gaming laptop if you’re new to the gaming world or looking to build a new gaming setup on a budget. This build of the Acer Nitro 5 regularly goes for $950, but today it’s marked down to $700 at Best Buy. This makes for $250 in savings, and you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in..

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
While many of the best gaming laptops are packed with hardware, they’re also quite expensive. The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop that offers tremendous value, which makes it popular amongst entry-level gamers, but also among long-time gamers who simply want a quality gaming laptop at a good price. This build has an Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. These will pair well in taking on the best PC games. Also chipping in is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is a good fit for gaming laptops and provides both performance and efficiency.

Read more
This $190 mystery laptop deal prompts serious questions
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

Picking out which laptop to buy can be a severe challenge. You have to compare brands, makes, hardware, check out the keyboard, double-check the webcam's stats and so on. Even when looking at the best laptops it can be a challenge weeding your picks down to just one choice. And if you do end up making a mistake, it is all your fault. No wonder analysis paralysis rules over us with an iron fist. What if there were a simpler way? A way to get a (used but functionally okay) laptop with decent specs, picked at random, for only $190? You can, if you head to Woot via the button below. But the time is ticking and you've only got a few hours remaining to pick up your random mystery laptop. So go check it out yourself, or keep reading for our analysis.

Why you should buy a Woot Mystery Laptop
The Woot Mystery Laptop is a sort of lottery of laptops. For example, we know that you'll get at least 256GB of SSD storage of the laptop, but 35% of customers will get 512GB or more. These odds are the one thing you'll really have to look at yourself. But if you can stand the bear minimum laptop offered, then this is a quick pickup. You're getting at least an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an HD webcam, and a 13.1-inch HD display. Note that, of all of the categories, the display has the highest chance of being upgraded.

Read more
This popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off while stocks last
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 2023 top down view in tent mode.

By now, we all know that Dell is one of the best places to go for excellent laptop deals. That’s easily the case with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that’s on sale right now. Usually priced at $700, it’s down to $450 for a limited time making it far more affordable for many people. Ideal if you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, you won’t want to miss out on this $250 saving. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy this well-priced system.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Read more