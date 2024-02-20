For those who are working from home, as well as for those who are planning to, a reliable laptop with decent performance is a necessity if you want to maintain your productivity. You don’t have to spend more than $1,000 to get such a machine though, as HP is currently offering an $890 discount for the HP 255 G9, which brings its price down to just $449 from $1,339 originally. If you’re interested in this bargain, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out because stocks are limited.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 laptop

The HP 255 G9 laptop isn’t going to match the performance of the best laptops, but it will be able to handle your work-from-home duties with its AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display, which is large enough to give you a good look at your projects but also small enough to keep the device portable if you need to take it with you when you’re planning to work out of another location aside from your home.

With its 256GB SSD, you’ll have ample storage space for your files on the HP 255 G9, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the operating system for an added productivity boost. The laptop is also equipped with a 720p HD camera and dual-array microphones, so your colleagues will see and hear you clearly whenever there are online meetings. If you need to connect accessories for these gatherings or for any other purpose, the HP 255 G9 features a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Not all laptop deals will be able to meet your work-from-home needs, especially those that you can get for cheap. However, here’s an exception from HP — the HP 255 G9 for a very affordable $449, for savings of $890 on its sticker price of $1,339. With limited stocks of the laptop, we don’t expect this offer to last long, so if you think the HP 255 G9 will be the perfect companion for your daily tasks, you should add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

